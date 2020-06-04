Thirteen new deaths were reported Thursday in Louisiana from the coronavirus, two of them in Acadiana, while cases were up by 429 statewide, including 39 in Acadiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health's noon update showed new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were down compared with the last two days, while new cases reported each day this week hovered in the 400 range.
Lafayette Parish and Vermilion Parish each reported one new death from COVID-19. For Lafayette, it was the 28th death attributed to the virus.
For Vermilion Parish, the death reported Thursday is only the fourth since the pandemic hit Louisiana in March. The first death in Vermilion Parish was reported March 28. The most recent death was reported May 15.
With 705 new test results reported Thursday in the seven Acadiana parishes that comprise LDH's Region 4, 39 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, bringing the cumulative total to 2,438 cases.
Statewide, there have been 41,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 31,728 patients presumed recovered as of May 31.
Cases and deaths for the seven Acadiana parishes that comprise the LDH's Region 4 include:
Lafayette: 834 cases, up 13; 28 deaths, up 1
Iberia 419 cases, up 1; 38 deaths, no change
St. Martin: 311 cases, up 5; 23 deaths, no change
Acadia: 462 cases, up 16; 26 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 272 cases, up 3; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 59 cases, up 1; 4 deaths, up 1