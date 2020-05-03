There were an additional six confirmed coronavirus cases in Acadiana reported in the Louisiana Department of Health's update at noon Sunday, bringing the area's total known cases to 1,394.
Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the daily update, bringing the region's total to 118.
Statewide, the virus claimed an additional 19 lives, bringing the death total to 1,969. An additional 200 confirmed cases bring Louisiana's total number of known coronavirus cases to 29,340.
Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish in the Acadiana area, as defined by the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4:
Lafayette: 466 cases, up 2; 20 deaths, no change
Iberia: 267 cases, up 2; 23 deaths, up 1
St. Martin: 244 cases, no change; 18 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 186 cases, up 1; 45 deaths, up 1
Acadia: 134 cases, up 1; 10 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 59 cases, no change; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 38 cases, no change; 1 death, no change
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
As of Sunday, there were 1,530 people hospitalized as a result of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 213 of those patients on ventilators.
Click here for more information from the Department of Health. See our coronavirus tracking map here.