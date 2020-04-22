The seven-parish Acadiana region recorded 45 new confirmed coronavirus cases, driven by a large increase in Iberia Parish, according to the state health department’s daily update. Four additional deaths were reported as well, bringing the total number of deaths in the region to 78.

There are now 1,188 confirmed cases in Acadiana — defined by the health department as the parishes of Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Landry, Vermilion, Iberia, Acadia and Evangeline — which has a population of about 600,000.

While the increase in known Acadiana cases has slowed in concert with the rest of the state, the rate of increase in Iberia outpaces other parishes in the area. There are now 217 known cases in Iberia, with 22 added on Wednesday. That’s a 32% increase in Iberia over the past week, compared with 13% in Acadiana as a whole and 12% statewide.

Those increase could be partially attributable to the state’s “comprehensive review” of commercial testing figures, which necessitated a two-day lag in updates to that testing data. The vast majority of the state’s 141,672 tests have been conducted by commercial labs.

Three of the four new deaths in Acadiana were reported in St. Landry, which has seen an abnormally large number of deaths. Nearly all 29 deaths in St. Landry are attributable to nursing homes, according to Dr. Tina Stefanski, the regional state health director who spoke at an Opelousas City Council meeting on Tuesday night, as reported by KATC.

It wasn’t clear on Wednesday afternoon which nursing homes in St. Landry had seen deaths. Administrators with two of the seven nursing homes in the parish, Eunice Manor and Tri-Community Nursing Center — which together are home about 160 people — said none of their residents had tested positive. The other five administrators either declined comment or had not returned calls.

Below are the current case death counts in Acadiana parishes (and increase over Tuesday):

Lafayette: 435 cases (up 6); 17 deaths (flat)

St. Martin: 202 cases (up 9); 13 deaths (flat)

St. Landry: 140 cases (up 4); 29 deaths (up three)

Vermilion: 33 cases (flat); 1 death (flat)

Acadia: 117 cases (up 3); 7 deaths (flat)

Iberia: 217 cases (up 22); 11 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline: 44 cases (up 1); 0 deaths (flat)