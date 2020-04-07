The number of coronavirus cases in Acadiana increased by 42 Tuesday, which is 22% less than the number of new cases reported Monday, continuing a slowing trend that began over the weekend.
A single new death was reported Tuesday in Acadiana, occurring in Lafayette Parish, which now has lost seven people to COVID-19.
Statewide, coronavirus continues to spread with 1,417 new cases reported Tuesday, a 9.5% increase.
Like Acadiana, the rate of growth statewide and in hard-hit Orleans and Jefferson parishes has slowed.
The state saw a 9.5% increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday compared with a 14% increase Monday. Cases increased by 8% Tuesday in Orleans Parish compared with a 12% increase Monday, and in Jefferson Parish, Tuesday's increase was 11% compared with a 14% increase Monday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday Louisiana could be flattening the curve thanks to a stay at home order he instituted two weeks ago.
Louisiana lost another 70 lives to COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday's reporting by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Thirty of the deaths were in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
In the seven parishes comprising Region 4 of the Louisiana Department of Health (Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes), 42 new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday, up 7% over Monday. The largest increases were in Lafayette Parish with 12 new cases reported, St. Martin Parish with 11 new cases and St Landry Parish with 8 new cases.
Elsewhere, Iberia Parish had 6 new cases, Acadia Parish had three new cases, Vermilion Parish added two cases and Evangeline Parish added no new cases.
Cameron Parish for the first time reported one positive coronavirus case. Tensas Parish is the only parish in Louisiana not yet reporting any cases of the virus.