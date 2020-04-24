Early outlooks for fall enrollment at pricey, distant colleges and universities point to potential enrollment problems. Blame it on COVID-19.
In Louisiana, though, some higher education leaders are holding out hope for robust — or at least representative — student populations come August and September.
Jim Henderson, chancellor at the University of Louisiana System, said his nine member universities may reap a harvest of students whose families want their college freshmen to stay closer to home, at least for the fall semester.
“It’s hard to predict what is going to happen in the fall,” Henderson said in a telephone interview. “There’s so much uncertainty right now.
“But the leading indicators show an uptick in applications and acceptances at our regional institutions,” which include the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, McNeese State, Nicholls State, University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State, Grambling, Louisiana Tech and the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Many college freshmen, he said, will want to stay “closer to home” and may choose among those campuses rather than travel out of state.
Most Louisiana high schools closed their campuses in March to meet social distancing standards, part of the global effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus that has created a pandemic. About seven in 10 high schools transitioned, mostly to remote education, to keep their students studying, but some school systems simply closed.
That meant that many of Louisiana’s high schoolers who expected to graduate in May have been separated from school resources, including guidance counselors, who would usually play large roles in helping them navigate the road to qualify for admittance, to seek financial aid and to transition to two- and four-year college programs. How would they respond without ready access to counselors?
Sujuan Boutte, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Aid, said Louisiana high school students have managed to respond to one important piece of the process for entering freshmen: Almost two-thirds have filed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid so far, despite the early closure of high school buildings.
Boutte said Louisiana, which has topped the nation for percentage of high school seniors completing the FAFSA for the past two years, sits at No. 2 this year with 64.9 percent who’ve completed forms. That’s down from the 68.5 percent who’d completed forms at this point last year, she said, but by completing the FAFSA — it’s a requirement by July 1 for TOPS — high school students are signaling their interest in continuing on to higher education.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty and a lot of change even for people who are not change averse,” Boutte said. “Parents, family, students we know are concerned with myriad issues. To be hopeful, this is another side to focus on. It’s something we can control (seeking financial aid) and something that is future-oriented. You can put yourself in a position to get the maximum amount of gift aid available.”
Boutte said she is not surprised that Louisiana students are approaching last year’s lofty numbers in filing for aid. She said the LOSFA has been pitching since October for students to complete their FAFSA. She said in previous years counselors have been sitting with students at individual schools and LOSFA representatives have been at schools to promote FAFSA application completion. She said in some areas, individual school counselors have taken it upon themselves to contact students who haven’t completed their applications or have passed names along to LOSFA so that more effort can be made to contact students about the application completions.
“Our job is to be there and to be that constant,” she said, adding that LOSFA counselors have been helping students on the phone and guiding them through the application process, which can be completed on their phones.
She said students can contact LOSFA at www.mylosfa.la.gov, can text to losfa255065 or email to geuxfasfa@la.gov.
Dewayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment management at UL Lafayette, said his recruiting team is working from home and the campus is largely closed. There are no in-person campus tours, but there are virtual tours. That’s a big change: Usually, the campus is abuzz in April with campus tours.
The dozen counselors on staff are reaching out to prospective students and letting them know that the campus will be “open for business” come summer and fall. Students need that assurance, Bowie said.
“We’re planning for classroom classes in the summer and fall,” he said. “We can flip it from in-class classes to online — the faculty has done an amazing job of that in the spring — and the students have responded pretty well.”
Bowie said the university will not release early numbers for enrollment. Like Henderson, he said reports of lower enrollments are national, not local, and said that most college-bound area seniors will choose UL Lafayette.
“We’re going to get the majority of applicants from 40 to 50 miles out. We’re also recruiting in Houston, Dallas and along the Gulf Coast,” he said. Possible setbacks for recruitment might involve changes in income, with heavy job losses due to the pandemic.
“We’ll have to look at special circumstances,” Bowie said.
Chasity Johnson of Carencro said her daughter, Diamond, has avoided the angst involved with last-minute college decisions and the coronavirus won’t affect her college choices. She visited colleges starting her junior year and is headed to Northwestern State in Natchitoches, where she’s got a good financial aid package and will study music. She’s played piano since she was 5.
Diamond will graduate from the performance arts program at Comeaux High in May and her mother said — coronavirus or not — she’s not worried about how her daughter will fare two hours away.
“I’m not nervous. I trained her as much as I could as a parent,” she said. “I have to let go of the steering wheel.”
Diamond will participate in orientation in July — it may be virtual — but the FAFSA, ACT, and decisions are long behind her.
Henderson said he’s confident that other Louisiana high school seniors will enroll in state and in their communities. Despite the unusual circumstances of the pandemic, seniors will find “a nice price point” for tuition in the regional universities and despite the uncertainties, the state’s leadership is committed to continuing the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students: TOPS scholarships.
In a time of uncertainty, Louisiana colleges were nimble in reacting to the pandemic and salvaging the semester.
“The takeaway from the spring is the resiliency and dedication of the faculty,” he said. “Within a week’s time, 90 percent of classes were online.”
Within two weeks, he said, all the courses were online.