As schools and events shut down in the face of coronavirus, Acadiana businesses are also bracing themselves and coming up with plans to stay afloat during an uncertain future.
Electric company Cleco and cable and internet provider Cox announced Friday that they will not terminate service to any residential or small business because of inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by coronavirus and waive any late fees. Cox also said it would open its WiFi hotspots to the public as well. Lafayette Utilities Service and its fiber division followed suit.
“We support the FCC’s efforts to keep America connected during the crisis,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “We don’t want our customers who are impacted to worry about losing their Cox services. Our focus is on taking steps to maintain services provided to customers and the general public while ensuring the safety of our employees and customers.”
However, the local hotel and hospitality industry has been devastated by the numerous cancellations of major events in Acadiana over the past two days, which has led to a massive amount of room cancellations .
The Cajundome saw the cancellation of Louisiana Comic Con and postponement a KISS concert and Monster Jam this weekend. Cirque du Soleil OVO cancelled their upcoming performance as well and following Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement that all events with 250 or more people have to be cancelled, many of their smaller events at the convention center followed.
"Right now, Lafayette gives us $380,000 every year and our fixed expenses such as payroll, retirement and insurance are about $3 million, so if we don't have events, it's going to be a tough road to hoe," said Pam DeVille, director of the Cajundome. "Our next major event is Kane Brown at the end of April, which is sold out, so we're hoping by that time we'll be able to host events again."
The facility has 33 full-time employees, down from 65 last year after layoffs and attrition.
DeVille said currently the staff are working to clean and sanitize every nook and cranny of the Cajundome while doing early prep work for future shows.
She added that they are also trying to bring in as much business for later in the year and reschedule the events they lost. Monster Jam has been rescheduled for the last weekend of the Cajun Heartland State Fair, which runs from May 29-30, and the KISS concert has been rescheduled for Oct. 7.
According to Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel, since Thursday, the local hospitality industry has lost an estimated $4 million in economic impact.
Deville said that 90% of KISS ticket holders were from out of the Acadiana area and Berthelot added that he knew of one major hotel in the area that went from 100% occupancy to 10% overnight Thursday.
"We were looking very strong over the next eight weeks and that just changed overnight," Berthelot said. "It's not that I'm saying the economic impact is more important than the health and safety of travelers and our citizens, but I am saying that this is going to be something we'll have to deal with for the coming months ahead."
At the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Lafayette, groups and individuals have cancelled their stays, general manager Jimmy Thackston said. The Louisiana National Guard had to cancel its meeting at the end of the month that included over 200 room nights and over $35,000 in catering.
Acadiana Flow Measurement had its annual show scheduled for April 14-15. Individual guests and groups below the 250-person limit have also cancelled, he said.
“Worst I’ve ever seen,” Thackston said. “It’s a tough week around here. We’re going to have to make some staffing changes over the next few days. Our best scenario is May, and we don’t even know if that’s a reality.”
Meanwhile, businesses are also reviewing office sick leave policies, preparing remote work plans and sharing office closure plans in writing.
For Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank, which has branches in Acadiana, it's already implementing a pandemic disaster plan.
"Throughout the years of testing the plan both in hypothetical and actual disasters, we have learned how to better position resources albeit remote or otherwise to continue delivering service to our customers effectively," said John J. D'Angelo CEO of Investar Bank said in an email.
The bank has about 285 employees, the majority of whom work in Louisiana. It has identified internally which employees may be impacted by K-12 school closures and reached out to help.
"We will work with our parents and key staff to ensure that those who can work will have what they need and where they need it in order to provide continuity of service," D'Angelo said. "We have great teams at the bank with very skilled employees who are cross-trained to help support each other when needed."
The bank expects to see an uptick of business clients who are trying to navigate periods of low cash flow when there's not as much foot traffic in cities that rely on crowds for business.
If an employee at the bank would potentially contract COVID-19, the employee would be quarantined as well as any individuals who came into close contact with the individual.
"The location of an infected employee would potentially close until it can be verified as safe to conduct business again, he said.
Restaurants and other food-based businesses are preparing themselves in a number of ways. Many are increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting the entire restaurant and training staff to spot symptoms early and stay home if they appear to be coming down with any sickness.
Along with these measures, local restaurants Poke Geaux and Izumi Ramen are also hoping that if people stop coming out to restaurants, they will continue to use delivery services like Waitr and Grubhub or will help support them in other creative ways.
Boyer Derise, owner of Good Eats Kitchen, said they are weighing numerous options on how to deal with the pandemic. The company has four locations, one in Lafayette and three in Baton Rouge, and he said customers using their website to order meals for pickup and delivery may allow them to weather the storm.
"Right now, we want to focus on being able to get good food to people who can't come to us," Derise said. "If they start closing schools and people are forced to stay home, then it becomes a real challenge to the community, so if that happens we may suspend delivery charges and expand delivery radius to encompass more of Acadiana."
However, Derise said they may pursue other options as well, which may include temporarily closing some of their Baton Rouge locations, although they haven't "pulled the trigger" on any of them as they are waiting to see how things develop this weekend and should come to a decision on which options to adopt later next week.
At the Lafayette Regional Airport, officials have focused on cleaning the areas where passengers are likely touch, including doors, counters, kiosks, trash bins, seats, baggage carts, elevator buttons, touchscreens and handrails, director Steve Picou said.
The airport has anti-bacterial soap and will provide hand sanitizer early next week.
“We are increasing the frequency of these cleanings” he said.
Passengers have not had flights disrupted, he said, but passengers with questions about flight cancellations should contact the airline.