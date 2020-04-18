Five more Acadiana residents succumbed to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 related complications as of Saturday.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, a roughly 2% increase since Friday, bringing the state total to 23,580 cases.
In LDH’s Region 4, which includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, there were 39 new reported COVID-19 cases, a 3.7% increase over Friday’s numbers. The region has now seen 1,093 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Across the seven parishes there were 1,285 new commercial tests and eight additional state tests processed.
There were five additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Acadiana Saturday. Two each were reported in St. Landry and St. Martin parishes and one death was reported in Acadia Parish. Total fatalities for the region now stand at 65.
St. Landry Parish leads Acadiana with the most COVID-19 related deaths, with 20 reported to date.
Across the state, 54 additional deaths were attributed to the virus in the Department of Health’s daily noon update. To date, 1,267 have died from the novel coronavirus or virus complications.