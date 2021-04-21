Utilizing the donation of three new vans, Catholic Charities of Acadiana and its partners will launch a new mobile food delivery system for the poor and hungry starting in perhaps as early as a month.
The Ram ProMaster vans, a gift valued at more than $120,000, came from the Love Our Community initiative of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, a philanthropic effort based in Lafayette. Vans are being outfitted to carry meals to the rural reaches of the eight civil parishes that Catholic Charities serves in Acadiana, as well as destinations served by Second Harvest, which partners with Catholic Charities.
Part of outfitting the vans will include creating windows on their sides to help distribute food.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Love Our Community endeavored to meet critical needs in our community where food access was, and remains, a priority,” Ryan R. Domengeaux, CEO and general counsel of the Schumacher Family Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “Through Love Our Community and in collaboration with many, we are thrilled to help meet a critical need in Acadiana. We didn’t hesitate to empower St. Joseph Diner when Catholic Charities of Acadiana asked us to help find a way to distribute more food to those in need.”
“Disaster often brings to light vulnerabilities within a community,” Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said in an issued statement. “Since the start of last year, we’ve realized that there are areas in Acadiana that have limited access to freshly prepared or shelf-stable food."
Part of that realization came from charitable food service to the poor as far away as Lake Charles during the pandemic and during hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020, Catholic Charities spokesman Ben Broussard said. When Love Our Community extended an offer to help the cause last December, Catholic Charities of Acadiana sought to make its service more agile with the van effort.
The vans were delivered to Catholic Charities about 10 days ago.
Broussard said the idea is that the continuing operational costs of what he said were “diner mobiles” will be paid for by new charitable partners and new donations. He said fundraising has started. No decisions have been made about specific areas of food need to serve first, although there are many from which to choose.
Catholic Charities of Acadiana transformed its efforts to feed the hungry last year after a $5 million donation by Drew and Brittany Brees to Second Harvest, a New Orleans-based charity that feeds the hungry. An agreement between Catholic Charities and Second Harvest led to St. Joseph Diner, which was operated locally by Catholic Charities, being equipped with a technologically advanced kitchen that expanded its capacity to prepare meals for hundreds more people around southwestern Louisiana every day.
After the hurricanes, Broussard said, the diner was preparing meals for 1,500 to 1,800 people daily. It may reach that capacity again after the vans are operational and additional help – among them a handful of drivers – are hired. He said vans will be equipped to carry up to hundreds of meals at a time.
Broussard said the service will start slowly then ramp up as it gains efficiency. The goal is to expand to seven days a week, after help is trained and neighborhoods selected for service. Target areas will be where people are choosing between paying bills and buying food.
People can contribute, he said, at bit.ly/StJosephDiner.