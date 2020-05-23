State health officials reported 65 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Acadiana on Saturday, including 42 new cases in Evangeline Parish.
There are now 2,051 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the Louisiana Department of Health’s seven-parish Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
There was a caveat to Saturday’s numbers.
“Due to server issues, the most recent update is not inclusive of total commercial lab data. The State Lab data have not been impacted. Once resolved, LDH will update at the next noon update,” the health department coronavirus dashboard said.
No new commercial test results were reported in Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin or Vermilion parishes. In Acadia and Iberia parishes, the state only reported two new commercial tests and one new test, respectively.
There were two more reported coronavirus-linked deaths in Acadia Parish, bringing the regional death toll to 154 people.
At the state level, LDH reported 115 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths attributed to the virus. Statewide, 37,040 people have or have had COVID-19 and 2,560 people have perished from the virus or virus-related complications.
Cases and deaths reported in Acadiana Saturday include:
Lafayette Parish: 659 cases, up 22; 23 deaths, no change
Iberia Parish: 388 cases, no change; 36 deaths, no change
St. Martin Parish: 288 cases, no change; 22 deaths, no change
Acadia Parish: 290 cases, up one; 17 deaths, up two
St. Landry Parish: 247 cases, no change; 52 deaths, no change
Evangeline Parish: 129 cases, up 42; one death, no change
Vermilion Parish: 50 cases, no change; three deaths, no change