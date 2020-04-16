Some Lafayette Parish businesses closed for weeks because of the coronavirus may re-open as early as Friday.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, flanked by mayors, law enforcement and other officials, announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon he was allowing more businesses to re-open their doors at midnight.

Businesses not deemed essential by the governor's executive orders but not specifically prohibited from opening, Guillory said, may open under a "safe shop policy" so long as they limit the number of people allowed inside at one time, employees wear masks and everyone practices social distancing.

Sixty percent of the parish's businesses, Guillory said, fall into this category. They include small retail shops, clothing stores, bridal shops, furniture stores and jewelry stores.

Not allowed to open are fitness centers, hair and nail salons, or any business where a six-foot distance between people is not possible, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, said.

Guillory said he consulted with the parish's medical task force, area mayors, the health department and others before making his decision, which he says is in compliance with the governor's executive orders.

“We are all committed,” he said, “to ensuring our people are protected as much as possible under these circumstances.”

At the same time, Guillory encouraged residents to stay home in compliance with another of the governor's orders, saying, “Please only go out of your house if you need to.”

Dr. Doug Clement of Our Lady of Lourdes supports the safe shopping policy, saying, "We've got be able to open up some these businesses to get the economy rolling again," but must do so safely. "We need to start bringing our lives back online."

Local hospitals, Clement said, are not overburdened right now and can handle additional patients.

"We’re busy, but not overflowing, not in our surge plan," he said. "We have the ability to absorb some of this."

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday, Guillory said, acknowledged his stay-at-home and social distancing policies are working to slow the spread of COVID-19. Guillory said he believes Lafayette Parish has done a good job complying with the governor’s orders.

Meanwhile, he said, the economic toll has been “little short of devastating.”

Over the past four weeks, 18,912 residents filed initial unemployment claims, Guillory said. The week of April 5-11 alone 4,091 unemployment claims were filed, he said, calling it “by far unprecedented.”

Under the safe shop policy, employees must wear masks and should not work if they have fever or other symptoms of COVID-19. Customers should keep at least six feet between one another while shopping and standing in line. When a shop reaches 25% of its maximum capacity as determined by the fire code or fire marshal, no one else should enter, Guillory said.

Businesses that violate the measures may face action, he said, including a $500 fine and up to six months in the parish jail, as well as having their electricity disconnected.

Starting Monday, business owners needing more information on the new policy may call 311, option 2, and speak with someone from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. The service will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Edwards, in a press conference Thursday morning, warned COVID-19 is not going away.

"As a state, we're going to see new COVID-19 cases throughout the year," he said.

Edwards announced Thursday the creation of an 18-person Resilient Louisiana Commission of public and private sectors experts to help assemble a game plan for re-opening businesses while protecting public health.

During a virtual town hall with The Advocate Thursday afternoon, Edwards said Louisiana will not be among the first states to re-open for business because of its high rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Statewide, 53 additional deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 1,156. The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 581, bringing the total to 22,532.

In Lafayette Parish, 387 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 have died.