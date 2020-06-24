Lafayette Parish’s coronavirus outbreak continued to worsen Wednesday, with 60 new cases reported.
More cases have been reported in Lafayette Parish since June 20 than any other five-day period. An additional 20 cases were added from old test results. The positive test rate of 8.9% in that span is nearly double the parish’s overall positive test rate.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the seven-parish centered around Lafayette have more than doubled in two weeks, including a 39% increase in five days — although there was one fewer COVID-19 inpatient Wednesday than the previous day. There were 79 COVID-19 inpatients in state’s Region 4 on Wednesday, up from 38 on June 10.
Elsewhere in Region 4 looked more stable on Wednesday, five parishes — Evangeline, Iberia, St, Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion — reporting new cases in the single digits. Acadia Parish, which added 20 cases Wednesday, continues to stand out as a hot spot, with a 357% increase over the past six weeks — from 151 on May 13 to 726 on Wednesday, in a parish with a population of about 62,000.
There were 97 new cases recorded Wednesday in Region 4, and another 30 from old tests. The combined positive test rate of 5.7% aligns with region's overall positive rate.The Wednesday tally followed a day in which Region 4 recorded by far its most cases on a single day, with 354.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he would not move Louisiana into Phase 3 of reopening, in part because of increasing community spread in the Lafayette area. Parish officials are free to impose tighter local restrictions than what is in the state order, which to requires most retail businesses to operate at no more than 50% capacity.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on June 19 said he is open to the idea of tighter local restrictions, but that he was not considering anything along those times at present.
Guillory has previously pushed for local control in the other direction. On April 23, when Lafayette had relatively few cases compared with other parts of the state, Guillory asked Edwards in a letter to “please consider implementing a policy that takes into account the differences in the situation facing parishes across the state.”
Guillory had not responded as of 1 p.m. to a Wednesday morning query as to his current thinking about local restrictions.