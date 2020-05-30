Two on-campus University of Louisiana at Lafayette students have tested positive for COVID-19, spokesman Eric Maron confirmed Saturday. The students shared an on-campus apartment.
“They did everything right. They came forward, contacted health services, got away from everybody and quarantined themselves,” Maron said. “They are in isolation.”
Maron said after the diagnoses were made, the University’s COVID-19 Student Affairs Response Team activated protocols that outline student care while also protecting the health and safety of the campus community as a whole. That included tracing people with whom the students might have had contact.
The affected students were also given a checklist and other items to weather the two-week isolation period.
“We provide them with three meals daily, which we leave at the door,” he said. “We contact them twice a day to check their health. Our people don’t come in direct contact with them.”
Students can choose to stay on campus or leave, Maron said. One student remained in UL campus apartments, the other left campus. One of the two students is enrolled in summer courses, which are offered remotely.
Maron said the apartments come with their own laundry facilities, kitchens and bathrooms, making isolation possible.
Student Health Services and the Office of the Dean of Students, in cooperation with the Louisiana Department of Health, established these protocols in March as the number of COVID-19 cases grew in the state and region.
Maron said after the 14-day isolation period the COVID-19 Student Affairs Response Team and Student Health Services will consult with health officials before the students are permitted to leave isolation.
“We go in afterwards and completely sanitize the apartments,” he said.
No visitors will be allowed in an on-campus residence where a student was isolated until it is professionally cleaned.
Maron said these are the first known cases of students on campus. A handful of students who lived off campus have confirmed COVID-19 cases.