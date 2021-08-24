More coronavirus deaths were reported in Lafayette Parish and in the Acadiana region on Tuesday than on any other single day of the pandemic.
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 24 new coronavirus deaths in the Acadiana region, which includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The region's prior record for single-day deaths during the pandemic was 16 on July 22, 2020.
Seven of the COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday were in Lafayette Parish, which is also the highest number ever recorded in a single day during the pandemic. The prior single-day record for Lafayette Parish was six deaths, also reported on July 22, 2020.
The recent spike in deaths comes during the fourth and worst surge of coronavirus cases in Acadiana and across Louisiana. The surge, which has been fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant and the state's low vaccination rate, began in July with an alarming spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases. Hospitals were flooded with coronavirus patients by the end of July, prompting canceled surgeries, backlogs in emergency rooms and, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, reliance on federal staffing assistance.
The Acadiana region shattered its previous record for COVID-19 hospitalizations during this surge, reporting 409 coronavirus patients on Aug. 17 and again on Aug. 19. The region's highest single-day record during any previous surge was 304 coronavirus patients on July 22, 2020.
COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be improving after weeks of record-breaking numbers. The Department of Health reported Tuesday that 387 people were hospitalized with the virus in the Acadiana area. Even with the gradual decline in coronavirus patients, however, hospitalizations remain higher than they've been at any point during the pandemic prior to this month.
As the number of people hospitalized with the virus decreases, the number of verified COVID-19 deaths typically increases.
A total of 1,282 people have died of COVID-19 complications in the Acadiana region since the start of the pandemic, including 313 in Lafayette Parish.