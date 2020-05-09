On Friday, the Lafayette Parish School System released its new schedule for July graduation ceremonies, laying out times for each graduating class’s service and early guidance on ticket restrictions.

The ceremonies will be held in the Cajundome as planned, with Northside High and Acadiana High holding ceremonies July 9; Early College Academy, Lafayette High and David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy celebrating July 10; and Ovey Comeaux High, Southside High and Carencro High observing ceremonies July 11.

Graduation ceremonies were originally planned for May 16, 22 and 23, but the novel coronavirus pandemic threw the events into doubt. The district announced the decision to move the ceremonies to July 9-11 last week, to preserve the possibility of in-person celebrations.

Over 2,000 students are expected to graduate across the district’s eight high schools this year.

“While still considering the health and safety of all, we are doing everything possible to host a traditional graduation. Ceremonies may look different than in years past as we continue to follow the guidelines set forth by health authorities, but we want the Class of 2020 to have their special moment and be recognized for their achievement,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in an April 29 statement.

Each graduating student will receive four reserved seating tickets to “maintain social distancing of each member of the audience,” the release said. The event, if held in person, will be live streamed so family members and friends unable to attend can enjoy the ceremony.

It’s possible all graduation ceremonies will be shifted to a virtual format if state and local government officials declare large group gatherings are still dangerous to public health, the statement said.

Here’s the full graduation schedule:

July 9

Northside High from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Acadiana High from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 10

Early College Academy from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Lafayette High from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 11

Ovey Comeaux High from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Southside High from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Carencro High from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

