With Thanksgiving bearing down upon him, Ben Broussard, 39, got the message that slowed down many people this year: A family member had telltale symptoms of COVID-19. Tests sought at a health clinic confirmed he and his wife and eventually two of their three sons had the virus.
“I was pretty sure it was introduced to me by being out in the community,” said Broussard, whose job as spokesman for Catholic Charities of Acadiana calls him to take up the cause of the homeless and hungry — a pandemic notwithstanding. “Almost everyone I know had it or knew someone who had it.”
“We are a very tight family and try as we might, most of us got it within that time frame,” Broussard said, looking back over a month in which one family member or another developed symptoms. They weren’t easy to distinguish, he said, because he suffers from seasonal allergies.
“My symptoms felt like they do this time every year. If I had not lost my sense of taste and smell, I would have thought it was just another Louisiana November.”
Broussard said he often thought back to what people did in 1918-19 during the Spanish flu. People were out of work and suffering for it.
“But in my profession and in my wife’s profession as a fourth-grade teacher, I handled my business through technology and she taught remotely. It’s harder on people who have to be present for their work.”
The virus affected family members, but not as severely as others.
“All of us had about the same experience, very mild symptoms. For kids, odds are in their favor,” he said. His younger children recovered their taste and smell, but he’s not fully recovered those. He suffered as well from “brain fog” — an inability to focus or short-term memory loss is common — for a day or two.
Broussard said people who test positive should heed physicians’ advice: “If you get sick, find an inner room and binge some movies.” He remains cautious, he said, even after the virus passed.
“Christmas plans looked different,” he said. “The weather was great, and we socially distanced.”