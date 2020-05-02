An additional 21 confirmed coronavirus cases in Acadiana were reported in the Louisiana Department of Health's daily noon update Saturday, bringing the Region 4 total to 1,388. There were two additional deaths reported, bringing the region's total to 116.
State-wide, the death total is now at 1,950 after 23 more deaths were reported. There are a total of 29,140 confirmed cases in the state, which is a daily increase of 429.
Across Louisiana, 1,545 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 208 people on ventilators.
Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish in Region 4 as of Saturday's health department report:
Lafayette: 464 cases, up 1; 20 deaths, no change
Iberia: 265 cases, up 4; 22 deaths, up 1
St. Martin: 244 cases, up 3; 18 deaths, up 1
St. Landry: 185 cases, up 4; 44 deaths, up 2
Acadia: 133 cases, no change; 10 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 59 cases, up 8; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 38 cases, up 1; 1 death, no change
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
