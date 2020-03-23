As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Acadiana slowly rises, community spread of the deadly virus has been confirmed.
A physician at one Lafayette hospital confirmed community spread of the virus, Jamie Angelle, communications director for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said at a press conference Monday.
Community spread means several people who are infected aren't sure how or where they became infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
In Lafayette Parish, the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals as of noon Monday reported nine coronavirus cases, up from six Sunday.
Elsewhere in Acadiana, 10 cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, including three each in Iberia and St. Landry parishes, two in Evangeline Parish, and one each in Acadia and St. Mary parishes. Iberia Parish had the only rise, by one case.
Nearly 1,000 people have visited the drive-thru screening site at the Cajundome since it opened March 18, Angelle said, with 447 of them tested for COVID-19. That’s with strict criteria in place regarding who is tested because test kits are limited.
“At the screening site, we’re seeing the sicker of the sick,” Angelle said.
The Centers for Disease Control is expected to ease testing criteria, which is expected to increase the numbers tested. Many of the 447 tested at the Cajundome are awaiting results.
Lafayette Parish officials stressed Monday the importance of non-essential workers staying home per the governor’s orders.
On Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered as of Monday evening many businesses to close their doors for several weeks.
“The intent is to slow down the spread and stop the spread of this extremely contagious virus,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said during a press conference Monday. “We are in a very, very serious situation, but together as a community we will get through this.”
Sheriff Mark Garber encouraged people to report it when they see others not adhering to the governor's stay-at-home order. Deputes will respond, he said, but won't show up with guns blazing.
"We're going to appeal to people to have common sense and reasoning," Sheriff Mark Garber said. "The purpose for which we're closing businesses and conducting social distancing is to protect the very oldest and the youngest and the most vulnerable."
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana increased between Sunday and noon Monday by 335, from 837 to 1,172, with 14 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 34. There have been no deaths in Acadiana.
Louisiana reported its first case of coronavirus on March 9, with the first death reported March 14 in Orleans Parish. Acadiana's first two cases were reported March 18 in Lafayette Parish.
Some of the rise in cases is because Louisiana in the past week ramped up testing as more test kits became available.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, which had been updating the number of COVID-19 cases twice a day, starting Monday will only release them once a day, at noon.
Other things you might want to know about:
- Drive-thru screening and testing for anyone in Acadiana continues from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Cajundome, sponsored by LCG, Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes. First call 311 or (337) 534-TEST.
- Family Tree is offering mental health telecounseling via computer or smart phone. Call (337)981-2180 or visit acadianafamilytree.org.
- Lafayette General is in need of protective gear, including N95 and surgical masks, handmade masks and disposable non-latex gloves. Bring them to the United Way of Acadiana warehouse at 215 E. Pinhook Road from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday,
- The Cajundome drive-thru site also needs gloves, face shields, masks, gowns and hand sanitizer.