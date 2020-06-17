If your college student is coming home for Thanksgiving, Mom and Dad, he or she may be staying for Christmas.
That’s because the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and other UL System campuses are weighing adjustments to their fall calendar that may include concluding class time by Thanksgiving — it falls on Nov. 26 this year — and not returning to the campus in person until January 2021.
The goal: To keep students from contracting COVID-19 in their hometowns and returning to the campuses and spreading it to others.
Eric Maron, spokesman for UL Lafayette, said task forces formed on all of the UL System campuses — they include UL Lafayette, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, University of New Orleans, UL Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Grambling and Northwestern State — are weighing best plans for limiting the spread of COVID-19. Tweaking the semester calendar is one but only one of the many ideas under consideration.
Cami Geisman, spokeswoman for the nine-campus system, said closing down face-to-face instruction by Thanksgiving is one idea that most of the campuses are weighing and maybe favorably. She said one campus — Louisiana Tech, which uses the quarter calendar — would end its fall quarter by Thanksgiving anyway, but the others, who all use the semester system, are giving the idea real consideration.
“It appears most of the institutions are shifting their academic calendars, wrapping up after Thanksgiving,” she said. That might mean the campuses would conclude all work, including finals, or would do their finals remotely. No campus has yet confirmed they will make that choice, she said.
Maron said the altered calendar, if it is used, would be recommended by UL Lafayette’s risk management team.
He said two of almost 300 living on campus this summer session, which opened June 8, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are “in isolation” for two weeks on campus. Because of COVID-19’s incubation period, it may be that the students were infected elsewhere, such as in their hometowns, and returned to campus sick. That’s what UL Lafayette hopes to avoid at Thanksgiving – sending students home and having many of them return sick from elsewhere, adversely affecting others.
UL Lafayette has been following a protocol when students test positive for the novel coronavirus, which includes staying in their rooms while university staff routinely check on them and carry food to their residences.
The university is following a protocol for dealing with COVID-19 cases that was established in the spring.