As the number of known COVID-19 cases multiply across Louisiana, healthcare workers have been sharing their stories about managing patient influxes, rationing supplies and trying to keep themselves healthy.
The Acadiana Advocate is interviewing healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in the Lafayette area. Because most hospitals prohibit staffers from speaking directly to members of the media, we will be withholding names at their requests.
Are you a doctor, nurse or healthcare worker with a story to share with us? Fill out our confidential form, which can be found at forms.gle/HjEs8ihqta9SZaWt8.