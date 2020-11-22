Acadiana led the state in newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend, with the Louisiana Department of Health reporting 628 new positive tests in the Acadiana region on Saturday and Sunday.
The Department of Health's Region 4, which includes Lafayette and six surrounding parishes, represented more than 20% of the weekend's new cases among the nine regions in Louisiana.
These new cases aren't just the result of an increase in testing. The percentage of people testing positive for the virus has increased significantly in Acadiana this month, data shows.
Positive test rates recently rose above 10% in the region for the first time since August. If the cumulative seven-day positivity rate stays that high for the second week in a row, bars in the area could be ordered on Wednesday to close again for on-premise consumption.
A handful of schools in the Lafayette area have closed to the public this month, switching abruptly to virtual instruction at campuses where high percentages of students either tested positive for the virus or had to quarantine as a result of close contact with those who had COVID-19.
It's all part of a troubling trend that public health experts have been flagging in recent weeks. Their concern lies in what they've continuously reiterated throughout the pandemic: By the time there's an increase in new cases, the situation is already out of control and a wave of hospitalizations and deaths will soon follow.
Acadiana has already seen alarming growth in hospital cases this month, with coronavirus hospitalizations more than doubling in two weeks. It's an increase that's comparable to the spike seen in the region the last two weeks of June, which preceded a dangerously busy July in Acadiana's hospitals.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory shared a video message over the weekend to the community about celebrating Thanksgiving during the third wave of the pandemic.
"We don’t want joyous Thanksgiving celebrations to result in family tragedies at Christmas time," Guillory said. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, one of our biggest challenges has been the strains on our health care facilities and professionals from a heavy case load. If these facilities are overwhelmed, and health care personnel are infected, it is possible we could see drastic spikes in mortality like those experienced elsewhere in the world. We don’t want that to happen here."
As of midday Sunday, there were just 16.67% intensive care unit beds available at Acadiana hospitals. The region also had the lowest percentage of regular hospital beds available at 23.26%.
Lafayette's largest hospital systems announced last week changes to their visitation policies in response to increased community spread of the novel coronavirus.
Stricter visitation policies went into effect at Ochsner Lafayette General hospitals and clinics last Thursday and Our Lady of Lourdes campuses last Friday.
In a joint video address last week, leaders of the two hospitals joined the region's top public health official to share the current reality they're facing and how they're preparing for a third wave of COVID-19 in Acadiana.
"I certainly understand COVID fatigue as much as anybody else does right now and would love nothing more than to enjoy some parties with my friends and families, but this is not the time for us to be able to do that," said Amanda Logue, chief medical officer of Ochsner Lafayette General. "We really need to focus until we can have good efforts in the nation with vaccines or additional treatments that are options for us. We have to hunker down and continue, especially throughout the holiday season."
Stricter visitation at the hospitals includes those undergoing inpatient and outpatient procedures, seeking emergency or intensive care treatment, going through labor and delivery, or visiting affiliated clinics.
Visitors will undergo symptom screenings and be required to wear masks at all times at both hospital systems. Patients are limited to one or two designated visitors in most circumstances during a hospital stay. Patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to have the virus will not be allowed visitors at both hospital systems except in end-of-life situations.
Families are encouraged to use alternate means of communication, such as video calls, in place of in-person visits.
"The way that the public can help us manage this third wave of the pandemic is, first and foremost, wear a mask," said Dr. Henry Kaufman, chief medical officer of Lourdes. "There's no question now, within the scientific community, that masking is effective at reducing the spread of COVID disease. Also important: social distancing, good hand hygiene and a general awareness of how this disease is going to affect you, your family and your community at large."
Dr. Tina Stefanski, medical director for Region 4, asked people to get a little creative with their Thanksgiving celebrations this week.
"Celebrate outdoors when you can," she said in the video address. "And thankfully in Acadiana, fall is the best time of the year to celebrate or be outdoors. And if you're going to be indoors, increase ventilation. Open windows. And however you celebrate, remember that we must still continue to follow those preventative practices of good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings and keeping distance between you and other individuals.
"It's going to be important, especially if you do choose to celebrate with family members who don't live in your immediate household. But really, the key to celebrating this year is to keep it small and local."
The Lafayette mayor-president also touched on something he's been criticized for in recent weeks — not enforcing locally the governor's statewide guidelines — during his weekend video address.
Guillory said most of the responsibility for controlling the spread of COVID-19 falls on the people, not those tasked with enforcing regulations.
"No government has the resources to watch all of our people all of the time," he said. "And we wouldn't want them to. This is a free country. Our path to preserving our freedoms is to make sure we don't give government reasons to expand the scope of power over us."
"Our thoughtful, responsible response to this pandemic is the best way to preserve our freedoms and way of living. It's also the best way to protect our loved ones — our friends, families and coworkers — from the ravages of this virus."
Staff Writer Ben Myers contributed to this report.