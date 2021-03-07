Lafayette teacher Renee Box squeezed her COVID-19 vaccination appointment between repainting her daughter’s bedroom and cooking dinner for her family on a Sunday. The seemingly mundane moment was filled with joy and relief for Box, one of hundreds of teachers getting vaccinated in Lafayette Parish after the state expanded the vaccination eligibility list to include educators and school support staff nearly two weeks ago.

Box, a blended third- through fifth-grade teacher with Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy, said she felt a sense of relief and renewed confidence when she received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a Walgreens in Scott.

“This is my responsibility to our community ... I am able and willing to be vaccinated and so I should. It’s not just for me or my family, it’s for others ... so that our hospitals aren’t so full, so that people can get the treatment they need when they need it, so the things we love and enjoy about our culture, which involves a lot of togetherness, can resume …” she said.

Teachers and support staff at state K-12 schools and daycares, who work on-site or routinely visit school sites, became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Feb. 22 along with pregnant women, non-emergency medical transportation workers and people ages 55 to 64 with certain health conditions. Roughly 1.6 million people, about one third of the state’s population, are now eligible to be vaccinated against the virus.

Box said she was initially unsure whether she qualified for the shot; the educator has taught virtually full-time since last March, but in an average year she works as a blended educator for Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy, splitting her week between the Alexandria and Lafayette areas where she meets face-to-face with LAVCA students to combat math and ELA struggles, she said.

Box is set to proctor the LEAP exam in-person for LAVCA students this spring, and said she wanted to be vaccinated before entering the classroom for peace of mind for herself, her family and her students. Box and her husband, who are both in high-risk categories, contracted COVID-19 in November, experiencing hallmark symptoms like shortness of breath and lingering brain fog, and she said while she might have antibodies there’s still plenty of potential risk.

UL student COVID testing slow in Week No. 1: Will prizes draw more participants? The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s first week of randomly checking students for COVID-19 drew only about 30 of the 300 students invite…

“I don’t want to go through it again. Absolutely not. I don’t want my children to have to go through it and I don’t ever want to have the possibility of having been the person to expose my students to it and for them to become ill or bring it home to their parents, grandparents or a medically fragile sibling,” Box said.

The Lafayette educator said she’s excited to see her students for the first time in over a year, and is hopeful staff vaccinations can open the door to in-person sessions this summer and fall.

Lafayette’s two major hospital systems, Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, are administering vaccinations in the parish, as well as a host of local pharmacies, medical clinics and mobile clinics.

Allison Dickerson, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System, and Blue Rolfes, spokesperson for the Diocese of Lafayette, said they’re passing along updated information on vaccine locations from the Louisiana Department of Health and regional health partners to their employees frequently. Dickerson said 2,435 LPSS employees indicated interest in being vaccinated in a January survey; the number of staffers currently vaccinated or scheduled for vaccination was not available Friday, she said.

Rolfes said the diocese has not completed a diocesan-wide survey of school employees related to vaccine interest.

Patricia Thompson, spokesperson for Ochsner Lafayette General, said the hospital system expanded their vaccination clinic hours to 6 p.m. to better accommodate teachers’ schedules, and they’re increasing the number of Saturday clinics to provide appointment opportunities outside the work week.

Jaelyn Richard, senior director of Lourdes Physician Group, said they’ve launched exclusive Saturday vaccination clinics for educators. The hospital system has reached out to public and private institutions to offer spots, with schools surveying employees for interest, then booking scheduled times for their vaccinations. Richard estimated as of Saturday they’ve vaccinated about 375 to 400 teachers at their Saturday clinics, with more vaccinated during regular clinic hours during the week.

+7 Phase 3 changes? In Lafayette, colleges seem content to bide their time If transition from Phase 2 to Phase 3 changes anything at college campuses in Lafayette, it won’t be much: a few more seats at sporting events…

Both women said they’re confident vaccine supply is keeping up with demand at current.

“For teachers specifically, I do think in the very near future the vast majority of them will be vaccinated. Obviously we’re doing our different opportunities for them and there are other folks in the community doing the same. It’s really a community approach to this in making sure we’re taking care of them all....I don’t anticipate this dragging on for months,” Richard said.

“There were times where the inventory was very questionable and unstable even, but we’re in a position now where we’re getting regular shipments of vaccine, so of course from a health care perspective not knowing what any future allotment would look like, we encourage anyone who’s eligible, has access to get the vaccine and wants it to not delay getting it,” Thompson said.

The Lafayette General spokesperson said the mood among teachers has been joyous during vaccination appointments, with teachers taking photos together and finding ways to celebrate.

“We recognize teachers have also been frontline heroes and we’re so thankful for everything they have done in order to keep kids safe at school….We hope they can feel encouraged to keep going,” Thompson said.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy was one of the first schools in the parish to host a vaccine clinic on-site for employees Friday. The school partnered with a local pharmacy to administer doses of the Moderna vaccine to staff and employees from ARCA and Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, ARCA Upper School Principal Lyndelle Theriot said.

UL student COVID testing slow in Week No. 1: Will prizes draw more participants? The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s first week of randomly checking students for COVID-19 drew only about 30 of the 300 students invite…

Second doses will also be administered at the school site.

“We just walked over and got it. No one had to drive anywhere, no one had to miss a lot of time from school. It was just so easy,” Theriot said.

The principal estimated about 50 staff members from ARCA’s upper and lower schools received doses Friday, while more have been vaccinated independently. The number of Lafayette Renaissance employees vaccinated was not immediately available.

Dickerson, LPSS’ spokesperson, said the district is in talks with health care providers to potentially offer vaccinations at district school sites. Richard mentioned Lourdes has been one of the involved parties, and if a partnership moves forward the hospital group would hope to begin vaccinations at school campuses by the end of March. Dickerson said no decisions have been finalized.