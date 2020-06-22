The quickening spread of coronavirus in the region surrounding Lafayette Parish was evident over the last three days, both in terms of raw case count and test positivity rate.
State officials on June 18 warned that Region 4, which comprises seven parishes in the Acadiana region, was seeing an alarming rise in new cases. Although officials were unequivocal that the trend was not solely attributable to more testing, data glitches in recent days have made it difficult to compare results over the last week to earlier time period.
Backlogs and other anomalies have not complicated results for three days in a row, making it possible to compare that period with a Saturday-through-Monday stretch earlier this month. That comparison shows case counts accelerating faster than testing in Lafayette, Acadiana and the entire state.
Lafayette Parish saw a 9.1% positive test rate over the last three days, with 130 new cases reported alongside 1,433 tests. Two weeks ago – from June 6 to June 8 – the parish reported 43 cases with 516 tests, for a positivity rate of 8.3%. The positivity rate in Acadiana over the last three days was 8.2%, compared with 7.7% from June 6 to June 8.
The difference between increases in tests and cases was even more gaping at the state level: tests increased by about 25%, while cases increased by more than 60%.