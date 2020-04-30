Parish officials in Acadiana are continuing to encourage limited retail business openings, even after Gov. John Bel Edwards highlighted troubling signs that the region is taking backward steps in combatting coronavirus. At least one box chain retailer, meanwhile, reopened at full service in Lafayette this week after Mayor-President Josh Guillory established operating rules for certain nonessential businesses.

More than 50 cars were parked outside Hobby Lobby on Thursday, with a steady stream of customers going in and out. Multiple checkout lines were stacked with more than 15 people each, with no imposed distancing. An employee who answered the phone said the store had reopened on Tuesday.

That was one day after Edwards said he would extend Louisiana’s stay-home order until May 15 in a somewhat surprising move. The governor’s recent measured optimism led many to believe he would begin the first phase of economic mobilization once the order expires Friday.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Edwards’ extension announcement followed his meeting Sunday with public health experts who highlighted elevated incidence growth based on CDC epidemic curves in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and Monroe regions. In Acadiana, the incidence growth followed a period of sustained decline, according to charts provided by the state health department.

+7 Acadiana restaurants prepare outdoor eating areas in response to loosened coronavirus restrictions Don’s Seafood, 4309 Johnston St., is offering more than its “mostly available” full menu to customers starting Friday. Under new state and cit…

“My sense is the governor was completely kind of taken aback by the results,” said Susan Hassig, an epidemiology professor at Tulane University who helped advise the governor. “You might have a plan, but then reality comes and kicks you in the teeth.”

Acadiana on Thursday recorded eight new deaths, its highest single-day toll. That brought the total number of deaths in the seven-parish region to 114. The region, which has a population of about 600,000, has seen 1,338 confirmed cases. Louisiana has now topped 28,000 cases, with 1,862 deaths.

Guillory on April 16 issued guidelines for “gray area” businesses — those deemed nonessential but not specifically prohibited from opening — to operate safely. St. Landry Parish, where the virus mortality rate is unusually high, announced a nearly identical policy on Monday, the same day Edwards said he would extend the statewide order.

The businesses that local officials are trying to nudge have been permitted to open throughout the stay-home period. But the policies in Lafayette and St. Landry differ from the governor’s order in one respect: they limit store occupancy to 25% of the maximum allowed by the fire marshal, while the order requires fewer than 10 people overall.

That would seem to allow nonessential box businesses such as Hobby Lobby to skirt the person limit, though the company’s justification for reopening in Lafayette is unclear. Company representatives did not respond to a query. Its website indicated that three of its 10 stores in Louisiana are open, with those in Denham Springs and Hammond joining the one in Lafayette.

The local rules also require standard social distancing of six feet between people, and for employees to wear masks. Business owners risk citations, having their electricity cut or losing their license if found to be violating the rules.

Other Acadiana parishes, such as Iberia and St. Martin, have also issued similar policies while adhering to the fewer-than-10 occupancy limit in the governor’s order.

The Guillory administration did not respond to queries about Hobby Lobby.

A spokeswoman for the governor, Christina Stephens, said in an email that the Lafayette and St. Landry occupancy measures are “not necessarily inconsistent with the Governor’s order,” but she added that nonessential, nonprohibited businesses “should abide by the limitations on the number of people allowed to gather, which is 10.”

Guillory was curt when asked in a press briefing Thursday why his policy strays from the governor’s 10-person limit.

“We felt it was safe. Next question,” Guillory said.

Guillory replied in similar fashion when asked if Edwards’ warnings about Acadiana had given him any pause, particularly with respect to his occupancy policy.

“No, not at all,” he said.

Guillory later suggested that Acadiana’s cases are rising because the virus was detected in neighboring parishes later than in Lafayette. Asked about the risk of nearby residents shopping in Lafayette, the regional commercial center, Guillory said policies that focus on social distancing and self-responsibility are the best way to combat virus.

+8 Federal aid 'huge relief' for Acadiana businesses, but some losing workers to unemployment benefits Many small-business owners in Acadiana are using a federal loan program to stay afloat during the coronavirus shutdown, although at least one …

“Our people are smart. I trust in our people and our businesses far more than I do in the governor,” Guillory said, while adding that he intended to comply with the governor’s order.

Essential retail businesses in Louisiana are those that provide food, medicine and “other similar goods necessary for the individual or a family member.” Guillory’s local order lists specific types of businesses fitting that criteria, and it’s hard to see how any would apply to Hobby Lobby.

The St. Landry Parish economic development director, Bill Rodier, said that box stores such as Hobby Lobby are not what he had in mind when discussing the guidance with business leaders and elected officials in the parish.

“My overall thought process was this is directed toward smaller retail operations,” Rodier said. “In Sunset for example, there are a lot of mom-and-pop operations that are very small down Main Street.”

Asked about the timing of the St. Landry announcement on the same day that Edwards singled out Acadiana and other regions, Rodier said he discussed the parish’s plans with Governor’s Office staffers in advance. He declined to share their response.

“I don’t know if there is ever a right time,” Rodier said of encouraging reopening. “It’s a slight calculated risk, but it felt like a manageable risk.”