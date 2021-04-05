moderna vaccine stock file photo
Buy Now

Photo of Moderna coronavirus vaccine. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY

For folks looking to get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, the Louisiana Department of Health announced several vaccine clinics in Acadiana in the coming days.

April 5 — Washington Community Center

April 5 — Melville Civic Center (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; no appointment needed)

April 6 — Mamou Recreation Center

April 7 — New Beginnings Baptist Church, Kaplan

April 7 — MLK Center, West End Park, New Iberia

April 8 — Ville Platte Civic Center

April 8 — Chataigner Village Hall (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; no appointment needed)

April 8 — Lafayette Parish Health Unit

April 8 — Estherwood KC Hall

Unless otherwise noted, appointments are necessary. To schedule an appointment, call 337-262-5311 or visit oph4.timetap.com.

St. Martin Parish vaccine clinics

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Two sites in St. Martin Parish will also offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines in April.

The vaccines will be administered on Saturday, April 10 at one location and then again on Saturday, April 17 at another.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine that is currently available for those 18 and older.

An appointment is required to receive a vaccine. Those interested must register with Ochsner Lafayette General online at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or by calling 1-855-206-9675.

See the dates, times, and locations for the vaccinations below:

Saturday, April 10

8:00 am - 4:00 pm (closed 12 - 1 pm)

Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center, 391 Cannery Road, Breaux Bridge

Saturday, April 17

8 a.m. - noon

Cecilia Community Center, 2464 Cecilia High School Road, Breaux Bridge

No walk ups will be accepted at these events.

For a list of locations offering coronavirus vaccines, visit ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine.

View comments