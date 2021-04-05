For folks looking to get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, the Louisiana Department of Health announced several vaccine clinics in Acadiana in the coming days.

April 5 — Washington Community Center

April 5 — Melville Civic Center (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; no appointment needed)

April 6 — Mamou Recreation Center

April 7 — New Beginnings Baptist Church, Kaplan

April 7 — MLK Center, West End Park, New Iberia

April 8 — Ville Platte Civic Center

April 8 — Chataigner Village Hall (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; no appointment needed)

April 8 — Lafayette Parish Health Unit

April 8 — Estherwood KC Hall

Unless otherwise noted, appointments are necessary. To schedule an appointment, call 337-262-5311 or visit oph4.timetap.com.

St. Martin Parish vaccine clinics

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Two sites in St. Martin Parish will also offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines in April.

The vaccines will be administered on Saturday, April 10 at one location and then again on Saturday, April 17 at another.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine that is currently available for those 18 and older.

An appointment is required to receive a vaccine. Those interested must register with Ochsner Lafayette General online at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or by calling 1-855-206-9675.

See the dates, times, and locations for the vaccinations below:

Saturday, April 10

8:00 am - 4:00 pm (closed 12 - 1 pm)

Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center, 391 Cannery Road, Breaux Bridge

Saturday, April 17

8 a.m. - noon

Cecilia Community Center, 2464 Cecilia High School Road, Breaux Bridge

No walk ups will be accepted at these events.

For a list of locations offering coronavirus vaccines, visit ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine.