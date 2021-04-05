For folks looking to get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, the Louisiana Department of Health announced several vaccine clinics in Acadiana in the coming days.
April 5 — Washington Community Center
April 5 — Melville Civic Center (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; no appointment needed)
April 6 — Mamou Recreation Center
April 7 — New Beginnings Baptist Church, Kaplan
April 7 — MLK Center, West End Park, New Iberia
April 8 — Ville Platte Civic Center
April 8 — Chataigner Village Hall (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; no appointment needed)
April 8 — Lafayette Parish Health Unit
April 8 — Estherwood KC Hall
Unless otherwise noted, appointments are necessary. To schedule an appointment, call 337-262-5311 or visit oph4.timetap.com.
St. Martin Parish vaccine clinics
Two sites in St. Martin Parish will also offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines in April.
The vaccines will be administered on Saturday, April 10 at one location and then again on Saturday, April 17 at another.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine that is currently available for those 18 and older.
An appointment is required to receive a vaccine. Those interested must register with Ochsner Lafayette General online at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or by calling 1-855-206-9675.
See the dates, times, and locations for the vaccinations below:
Saturday, April 10
8:00 am - 4:00 pm (closed 12 - 1 pm)
Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center, 391 Cannery Road, Breaux Bridge
Saturday, April 17
8 a.m. - noon
Cecilia Community Center, 2464 Cecilia High School Road, Breaux Bridge
No walk ups will be accepted at these events.
For a list of locations offering coronavirus vaccines, visit ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine.