Lafayette firefighters were among the first Louisiana first responders to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after doses arrived Tuesday.
Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said as of Wednesday afternoon 54 of the 90 firefighters who signed up for the first round of Moderna vaccinations had received their first dose. The second dose will be administered in 28 days. No adverse side effects have been reported by firefighters who’ve received the vaccine so far, a department press release said.
Benoit was the first to receive a vaccine dose on the force.
“I wouldn’t ask them to do something I wasn’t willing to do. I said I wanted to be the first one to take the shot for two reasons: 1) To let them know I was willing to take this shot to help protect ourselves from this virus because we interact with the public on a regular basis and 2) I want the public to see this is a vaccine that’s safe and we’re trying to do our part,” Benoit said.
“I think with the public seeing leaders step up to the plate and take this vaccine, it can help them and calm some of the fears they have in the uncertainty.”
The vaccines were administered by trained fire department medics at the department’s training center, which allowed staff to maintain social distancing while funneling registered crew members through the facility for vaccination, Benoit said. The doses are being kept in fire department custody in a secure freezer.
The vaccine shipment was delivered by courier to the department’s central fire station; the courier then completed additional stops at other fire stations in southwest Louisiana. The vaccine’s delivery was fluid and the anticipated date of receipt changed several times, he said.
“I didn’t relax until we actually had them in our possession...I’m glad we got ahead of this thing because if we would have just waited to see what was going on we may have been waiting a couple months before we even got in the system,” the chief said.
Benoit said he leaped at the opportunity to place his department on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list the moment the first Louisiana Department of Health email went out. The process was new territory and a bit stressful because of the seriousness, he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established firm protocols for virus distribution, handling, dosage tracking, storage and administration, which the fire department learned through continuous virtual training and meetings. The CDC required consent from Benoit and Acadian Ambulance’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charles Burnell that all guidelines would be followed.
“Across the country, between 70 and 75% of the calls firefighters respond to are EMS and medical calls. That requires in-person contact with a patient. For us, especially with this pandemic, we stand the risk of getting infected or infecting patients. For us, this is critical that we got vaccinated,” Benoit said.
The chief said since vaccination began more firefighters are coming forward to express interest in vaccination in the future and more discussions are being had amongst crews.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said Wednesday the police department has not received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and are still in the process of surveying their force to determine how many officers are interested in the vaccine. Once that number is nailed down, the department will enter the queue for doses, he said.
There’s not a timeline for vaccination yet, Griffin said.