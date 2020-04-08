There won't be Good Friday crawfish boils filling up driveways with extended family.
There won't be crowds of children racing to find hidden eggs at local parks or neighborhood playgrounds.
Special church musical performances will be limited and prerecorded … if they happen at all.
This week is the most significant of the Christian faith culminating with Easter Sunday representing the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It's also an important week for families; many schools schedule spring break to coincide with Easter week so families can gather to celebrate.
Because of social distancing guidelines to stem the spread of the coronavirus, this figures to be an Easter Week like no other.
Holy week events
For Catholics, a long list of traditional events at churches across the area will be missing this year, but versions will still be available online.
On Thursday, the Chrism Mass would normally be held where the three oils are blessed and distributed in a solemn ceremony. It won’t be open to the public, but daily Masses at noon will be live-streamed at St. John’s Cathedral.
On Thursday evening, the “Last Supper” Mass, including washing the feet of 12 individual parishioners, won’t occur for public viewing. But Revs. Douglas Deshotel, Chester Arceneaux and Andrew Schumacher will perform a Mass at 7 p.m.
There’s no Mass on Friday — the only day of the year that happens — but Deshotel will pray the Litany of the Holy Sacrament at 11 a.m., followed by the Stations of the Cross at noon.
On Saturday, Deshotel will celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass at 7 p.m.
“This is probably the most solemn Mass of the whole year,” Fatima deacon Tim Maragos said.
Then on Easter Sunday, KLFY-TV 10 will broadcast the Easter Sunday Mass from 10:30-11:30 a.m. from the Cathedral.
“It’s our holy week,” St. Mary Catholic Church choir member Jay Kimbrough said. “They have all the big feasts happening. Holy Thursday, observance of Good Friday, then Easter. Special Masses you do for each one and each one has all this special music that has to be sung. This is going to be the first time in over 30 years that my wife and I will not be singing next weekend and we’re just numb.”
Few things more powerfully declare the message of the resurrection of Jesus than a professionally orchestrated choir program.
“Frankly, the music that we learn for the Easter season is absolutely the best stuff that we sing all year long,” Kimbrough said. “It’s all of this glorious music about the resurrection and salvation. Now we’re not going to have a chance to share that with the congregation and there’s a huge void there.”
Finding a bright side
Just like each Sunday since the social distancing efforts began a month ago, churches around the Acadiana area will feature a service with online streaming or Facebook.
It's strange on any given Sunday. On Easter, it’s beyond strange.
“When all this first happened, I thought Easter is going to be the hardest thing not to have church for,” First Baptist Church choir member Joel Hilbun said. “It all centers around that.”
However, instead of focusing on what's missing, some pastors and church members see a silver lining to these strange times.
"Basically, what’s happening is we’re stripping away all the extra stuff,” new First Baptist Church Pastor James Pritchard said. “It goes back to the basics of Easter. That’s celebrating the resurrection of Christ, celebrating victory over sin and death and celebrating the way of salvation for all of us.”
It's a complaint more often heard during the Christmas season: All the extras that go along with holidays can dilute the true meaning of the event.
“In our culture today, we are so busy with other things that the noise of life really drowns out what’s important," Pritchard said. "One of the silver linings of all of this is it really has removed all the noise.”
Pritchard was supposed to be delivering his first official sermon to his new flock at First Baptist Church this Sunday, after a 10-month search to replace departing pastor Steve Horn.
Instead, Pritchard’s former church in Forney, Texas will be recording his message and sending it First Baptist in Lafayette to distribute to its members.
“My family be watching our worship service from home,” Pritchard said. “We’ll sing away with the worship team and we’ll nap during the sermon like everybody else is doing. It’ll just be a time of family and we’ll just focus on Jesus and what he did for us on the cross."
Jacob Aranza, pastor of Our Savior’s Church, gave the analogy of a family’s house catching ablaze. Normally, there’s plenty of things around the house that take up much of our time. But if that house catches fire, “your wife, your kids and maybe a handful of memories is all that’s going to matter” as you try to exit that house safely.
“Crisis creates clarity,” Aranza exclaimed.
“I think for a lot of people now, Easter is going to be mean more than it’s ever meant before, regardless of where they have it,” Aranza said.
Getting creative
As much as Aranza believes in that deeper-meaning approach, he admits he too struggles with this week’s limitations. His staff will prerecord the Easter morning service, using technology to make it look as normal as possible, as long as the camera stays away from the empty pews.
“The only angst I really have,” Aranza revealed, “is communion. Communion is very, very sacred, especially in this area.”
Aranza said has tried to talk his colleagues into passing out communion receptacles to church members, but “the pastors at our six campuses made me realize that would create a lot of traffic and violate almost every (coronavirus) rule set forth by our governmental officials and we didn’t want to do that.”
Instead, Aranza is encouraging his church members to purchase grape juice and the appropriate type of bread or wafer “so we can all have communion together on Easter Sunday.”
Good Hope Baptist Church on East Willow Street is making communion kits availble to members to pick up in the church parking lot 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Pastor Ricky Carter said staff members, wearing masks and gloves, will meet members in the parking lot to deliver the kits so the membership can take communion along with Carter at the end of his live-streamed Easter Sunday message.
Carter said members will also be given a white ribbon to display on the drivers side of the vehicle.
"It's going to be an evangelistic tool to share the gospel message for a week," Carter said. "Easter is going to be different this year. You usually do so many things that we won’t be able to do this year. But I’ll tell you what, it’ll be one we’ll never forget."
Perhaps the most unique Easter Sunday service idea comes from Bishop Alton Gatlin and Gethsemane Church of Christ in God church on Pinhook Road.
Since the social distancing guidelines began in mid-March, Gethsemane has been conducting services on Facebook live.
The congregation has also been
feeding between 100 and 200 families four days a week at the church's 12th Street location.
"People are struggling right now," Gatlin said. "They can't pay their bills. They're getting laid off or getting their hours reduced. We want to do our part. We want providing food for their homes to be the last thing they have to worry about."
For Easter, Gatlin really wanted to bring people together.
Much like the old drive-in movie, Gatlin's congregation will join in the church parking lot on Sunday. Each family will remain in their vehicles with a crack in the window to hear the public address system in the parking lot while Gatlin and a few other church officials bring the Easter message.
"People will be safe because they won’t have to get out of their vehicles," Gatlin said.