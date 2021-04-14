Catholic bishops in Louisiana — they include Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel of Lafayette — who have not lifted the dispensation for the faithful for Sunday Mass attendance may meet soon to discuss when that will happen.

Diocese of Lafayette spokesperson Blue Rolfes said she thought the matter was “under discussion” among bishops, although there was no meeting scheduled on Deshotel’s calendar by Wednesday.

“It’s all up to the bishops,” she said. “They like to be on the same page.”

Dispensation from Catholics’ requirement to attend Mass on Sundays and on Holy Days of Obligation was initiated March 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The diocese said there are 323,568 Catholics in the Lafayette diocese, many of them members of some 120 church parishes in eight civil parishes, who were initially advised to attend Mass on weekdays when attendance was lighter than Sunday or to watch televised or livestreamed Masses or pray the Rosary in lieu of attending public Masses.

The diocese has followed state and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect the health of church members and the public. Currently, the state is in Phase 3 of the COVID order, with no restrictions on Mass attendance, although the governor has urged people to adhere to wearing masks and socially distancing.

In Louisiana, the Diocese of Lake Charles lifted the dispensation before Christmas except for those at special risk of illness. The Diocese of Shreveport lifted the dispensation under the same exceptions during Holy Week.

Dioceses in Alexandria, Lafayette, Houma-Thibodaux, Baton Rouge and the Archdiocese of New Orleans have continued with the dispensation, at least through Wednesday.