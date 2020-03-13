Acadiana area schools are preparing for extended remote learning after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that all K-12 public schools would be closed through April 13.

The Lafayette Parish School System released a statement around 5:15 p.m. Friday addressing the closures and stating its intention to move learning primarily online. The school system’s academic department is “prepared and capable of providing online educational opportunities” and have “a variety of technology resources already available and plans to leverage these tools during this time.”

Details about the specifics will be forthcoming, the statement said. When contacted Friday evening, district spokesperson Allison Dickerson said she could not provide details about how the district is surveying students for needs surrounding home internet access, food availability or other services, but said efforts are ongoing.

“We appreciate your support and understanding of this decision. Keep in mind that this is a very unique and fluid situation not only for our district, but also the entire country. We will continue to monitor developments and keep students and families apprised,” the statement said.

The district also emphasized its commitment to seniors and ensuring they can earn the credits necessary to graduate.

Families who need to retrieve necessary student medications can visit their child’s school Monday to collect the prescriptions. A schedule with times school nurses are available will be posted to the school system’s website.

The district said they will continue to update families and staff through regular releases. Information will be posted by 4 p.m. Friday each week.

Lafayette Parish School Board President Britt Latiolais said Superintendent Irma Trosclair and her team of administrators have been outlining possible scenarios over the past three weeks. Latiolais said he observed part of a meeting between district principals and Trosclair’s team Friday morning as they hashed out details and addressed concerns.

Latiolais said he isn’t privy to all the details but “there is a plan in place.” He said district staff have worked to be proactive and they will respond to questions with solid answers, rather than “knee-jerk what-ifs.”

“Employees have concerns, parents have concerns and students have concerns. All those concerns will be answered, and the information will be put out in a timely manner. Any answers will be all thought out and worked through. These are professionals we’re dealing with,” Latiolais said.

“Our leadership has not been doom and gloom. The leadership is strong. You’re going to react the way your leaders are going to react, and they’ve been solid and on point and they’re keeping the system on point. They’re going to get information out to the employees as they get it,” he said.

Latiolais said the board is prepared to call an emergency meeting if necessary, to approve actions or allocate funding during this period. He also said the board’s April 8 regular meeting is being tentatively rescheduled to April 15 to allow better public attendance. The board’s March 31 budget planning meeting remains as scheduled for now, he said.

The board president said he’s received several questions about possible changes to the academic calendar since the ban on in-person school attendance ends April 13, during spring break. Latiolais said he could not say if changes will be made at this time.

The district said they’ll be working closely with the state to determine what the closure means for changes to the district calendar.

Other area schools are falling in line with traditional public schools and following the governor’s directive. When The Acadiana Advocate called most area schools Friday afternoon, staff said administrators were unavailable for comment because they were tied up in meetings working out the particulars to prepare parents for the change.

The Diocese of Lafayette announced in a statement that all Catholic schools within the diocese would follow the governor’s directive and would also close through April 13.

Ascension Episcopal School, which has three campuses in Lafayette, announced in an emailed statement that students would not report to school beginning Monday and that all grades would be subject to online distance learning. The school said more information would be released to parents about plans for executing the online instruction.

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, one of two public charter schools governed by the Lafayette Charter Foundation, sent a statement to parents Friday that students would return home with paper copies of classroom work for Monday through Wednesday. The school is finalizing plans for the remainder of instructional time and more information about online and paper-based learning would be provided Thursday, a Facebook post said.

+3 UL shifting to remote learning beginning Wednesday; classes canceled Monday, Tuesday The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will switch to remote learning beginning Wednesday to limit public health risk due to the coronavirus.

Administrators with the Iberia Parish School District had been meeting this week about the new coronavirus situation, but they didn’t expect things to escalate as quickly as they did.

They had discussed their sanitation protocol, absenteeism policy and information sharing system. They briefly discussed online learning, but they thought they would have more time to map out a plan for that.

“Whatever we were working on at the beginning of the day had changed by the end of the day,” Carey Laviolette, superintendent of Iberia Parish public schools, said Friday afternoon. “We didn’t think there was that much of an urgent need for online learning until now. That moved up in priority.”

For now, the plan is to send surveys out to determine how many students do not have access to the technology and internet necessary to continue schoolwork at home. Physical lessons would likely be available for parents to pick up at schools.

Laviolette has an emergency operations team that will reconvene on Monday to discuss next steps, including how they will accommodate students who require special services and how to provide breakfast and lunch for students who rely on school meals.

“Our schools are not totally closed,” Laviolette said. “Administrators will still be there. Parents could still come by and pick up materials. Students could still have meals. We’re just going to try to limit the traffic to and from the school so we can limit the social interaction. We’ll be practicing social distancing.”

Laviolette said this is unprecedented territory for her school district and others around the state. Hurricanes and other emergencies might shut down a few schools for a period of time, but not every school in the state for an extended period.

“I’ve been in education a long time,” Laviolette said. “And I’ve never had to redesign a school year in just a few hours.”