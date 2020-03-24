Events scheduled for March or April that were cancelled because of the coronavirus has so far resulted in $38.3 million in lost revenue for the area.

Lafayette Travel president and CEO Ben Berthelot said the area has lost 22,481 room nights from the meetings, tour groups, conventions and sports tournaments scheduled for locations in Lafayette Parish.

Two sports tournaments — the World Girls Biddy Basketball tournament scheduled for April in Youngsville and the USSA softball tournament — were each scheduled for 1,000 room nights. Other big events were the Louisiana Solid Waste Association convention (1,170 rooms), Cirque de Soleil (960 rooms) and the Louisiana National Guard Enlisted Association (200 rooms, 500 people).

Cirque de Soleil, scheduled for the Cajundome, will not be rescheduled, but other events either have rescheduled for the fall or are planning to do so, Berthelot said.

Organizers of a Triple Crown Sports event scheduled for late April has not been postponed as of yet, Berthelot said. That event, which features a number of teams from Texas, will result in about 800 room nights.

Leisure and hospitality could be among the hardest hit sectors of the economy in recent weeks. Many hotels have furloughed employees and are going with a skeleton crew until business picks back up.

Others areas of Louisiana have been hit worse. In New Orleans, Joe Jaeger, who owns 19 hotels in the area, said this week he is in survival mode after suspending operations and furloughing more than 500 workers.

Some events, however, have rescheduled for the fall, including the Louisiana Solid Waste Association, USSA tournaments and Cycle Zydeco, which is set for Oct. 7-11 and will have 260 room nights.

“We have a chance to have a really good fall if this national emergency gets over with in the next month or so,” Berthelot said. “Of course, we’re going to need that for the April and March.