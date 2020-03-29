An additional 225 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, including three more people in the Acadiana area.
There were an additional 14 people in Louisiana who died from COVID-19 in that time frame, with no new deaths reported in the Acadiana area.
The total number of known COVID-19 cases in the state is now at 3,540, according to the Louisiana Department of Health's update at noon Sunday. A total of 151 have died in the state.
There were 1,127 patients in the hospital in Louisiana, with 380 of those patients on ventilators as of noon Sunday.
Health officials on Saturday confirmed the biggest one-day jump the state has seen so far with a total of 3,315 cases and 137 deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana.
Of those, there were a total of 96 cases and six deaths from the virus as of noon Saturday in the Acadiana area, including Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia and Vermilion parishes.
At noon Sunday, there were a total of 99 known cases and six deaths from the virus in the Acadiana area, including:
- Lafayette Parish: 50 cases, 1 death
- Acadia Parish: 9 cases, 1 death
- Evangeline Parish: 4 cases, no deaths
- St. Landry Parish: 10 cases, no deaths
- St. Martin Parish: 13 cases, 3 deaths
- Iberia Parish: 11 cases, no deaths
- Vermilion Parish: 2 cases, 1 death
Testing for those with symptoms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for complications happens from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. daily at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Of the 42 people who visited the screening site Sunday morning, 35 individuals were tested and seven were screened out.
Testing will resume at the Cajundome from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Louisiana's first case was reported on March 9, and the first cases were reported in Acadiana on March 18.
State and local leaders have warned there will be more positive cases and deaths in the days and weeks ahead.