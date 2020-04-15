Customers have rushed to purchase several products during the novel coronavirus pandemic, including baking flour, toilet paper and cleaning supplies, but one surprising item is in high demand around Acadiana: chicks.
Roy Morrow manages the Tractor Supply in Scott and said the store is seeing at least a 50% increase in sales of ducklings, chicks and their accessories, including coops and feed, over last year. Morrow said at least 30% of the sales bump is due to the coronavirus pandemic and adults and families searching for ways to get outdoors and funnel their energy into projects.
Thursday morning, Tractor Supply received 300 chicks and ducklings and Morrow estimated all the young animals would be sold within four days at the current rate of demand. They sold even faster. In a phone interview Wednesday, Morrow said all the chicks and ducklings sold out within two days.
Morrow has managed the store for over a year and said this is the busiest he’s seen their bi-annual Chick Days event since he joined the business. On Wednesday, he said Tractor Supply would likely extend the sales event into mid-May to match the demand.
The manager said families are looking for ways to engage outdoors and use their time at home constructively while facing limited out-of-home options for activity and entertainment. Raising chickens provides a food source while also offering a learning opportunity for kids and adults alike, he said.
“It’s very soothing to some people to work outside. I know I like mowing my yard and my wife likes gardening. They’re spending money to get a piece of sanity back and a piece of everyday normal back,” he said. “Especially for the kids — they’re out of school when they want to be in class, and they don’t entirely understand what’s going on. Going outside to get sun and some fresh air is beneficial.”
The Tractor Supply in Scott has also seen a boost in garden supply sales, like mulch, soils and plants.
The sales are exciting, but Morrow and his staff are also concerned about their safety and the safety of customers with people flocking to the store. He said they’re asking customers to be more serious about social distancing and to utilize their online ordering and pickup services when possible to limit contact.
Morrow said his staff educates the novice chicken buyers, especially children, about the importance of caring for the animals including reminders they are living creatures who require nurturing, attention and a time investment, not toys. They also educate customers on proper care and maintenance, needed food and other implements, the varieties of chicks and the eggs they lay.
The staff also hands out information packets to new chick and duckling owners to ensure they’re versed in the care of their new animals.
“These are people who are serious about taking care of them and learning about them,” he said.
Aimeé Gaudet, a nurse living in New Iberia, bought her four Barred Rock and Golden Sex Link chickens from the Tractor Supply in New Iberia almost two weeks ago.
The roughly three week old chicks are being housed in a Rubbermaid container under a warming lamp in Gaudet’s garage until they’re old enough to be moved outside to the barn-themed coop she and her boyfriend, Thomas, spent a week building and painting.
Gaudet’s family has always loved chickens and sourcing fresh eggs — her mother had chickens when she was growing up and her two sisters have large flocks now. She said owning chickens was always on her radar, but time restraints and a lack of space in her backyard in Thibodaux kept her from establishing her own brood.
After moving to a home with a larger yard in New Iberia and experiencing a work slowdown at her cardiac outpatient facility due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gaudet said she realized it was time to act. With the opportunity opened, buying the chickens was a no-brainer, she said.
“Have you ever had a fresh yard egg? It’s the best egg. Once you eat a fresh yard egg, it’s so rich, if you eat a store bought egg, it almost tastes like water in comparison. It’s unbelievable,” she said.
Gaudet said the young birds are curious and clumsy as they learn to behave and fend for themselves. They group together for safety and comfort as they move around the container and huddle under the lamp, and they’re beginning to flap their wings as they grow stronger, she said.
Each young hen — Gertrude, Eta, Juanita and Antoinette — has quirks. Gaudet said she enjoys watching their antics and bonding with the animals.
“I like to go talk to them because I want them to be friendly when they’re older. When I change their water, I pick each one of them up, hold them and talk to them. Hopefully when they get older, they’ll be comfortable around me,” Gaudet said.