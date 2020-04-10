Nonprofit groups are stepping in to provide stopgap meals to Lafayette students while the Lafayette Parish school system transitions from a grab-and-go meals program to a delivery system during the coronavirus shutdown.
The Lafayette Parish school system’s grab-and-go meal program ended Thursday ahead of the district’s scheduled spring break. The program provided thousands of meals at school sites across the district but was scrapped in favor of transitioning to the emergency Meals-To-You program, which will provide meals delivered to students’ homes.
The program is a partnership between the school system, the Louisiana Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.
A start date for the Meals-To-You program has not been announced. The district is waiting on information from Meals-To-You program administrators, a school system release said.
Missy Andrade, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, said it quickly became clear someone would need to fill the food service gap for children while the district observes spring break and completes the transition to the Meals-To-You program.
The Boys and Girls Club system has experience providing after school and summer meals in partnership with the Three O’Clock Project, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit approved as a federal Child and Adult Care Food Program sponsor, and the two groups had already discussed offering support to local school districts as their food service arrangements change, she said.
They reached out to the Lafayette school system, and a plan came together within days.
“Our schools have gone above and beyond to operate those meal sites over the last three weeks and to be able to offer an alternative during this spring break week when they’re taking a breather and regrouping — we’re happy to be able to do that,” Andrade said.
“It’s really gratifying to be able to execute our mission in an expanded way. I tell people all the time that we’re a partner in education,” she said.
The Boys and Girls Clubs and the Three O’Clock Project will be offering meals to children 18 years old and under at three designated sites across Lafayette Parish at staggered times Tuesday. The partners also plan to expand the service to at least two additional locations, but details are still being finalized.
Meals will be available at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s Jackie Unit at 1000 Marie Antoinette St. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Destiny of Faith Church at 409 Patterson St. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Holy Cross Church at 415 Robley Drive from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Each location will be stocked with packages of five breakfast meals and five lunch meals for up to 1,000 students. The goal is to provide meals for 5,000 children, the school system release said.
Three O’Clock Project founder Emily Chatelain said each car or walk-up client will be limited to meals for five children to ensure each family has fair access to the food. The children do not have to be Lafayette school system students to receive food; home-school, private and charter school students are also welcome.
The Three O’Clock Project leased commercial kitchen space at Celtic Media Centre in Baton Rouge and workers are cooking, assembling and freezing the meals ahead of the distribution event, Chatelain said.
With a tight ordering window and the Easter holiday, the nonprofit was limited to working with its existing stock of available food, cutting down the number of meals they can put together on short notice. The restrictions are upsetting, but the groups going to serve as many children as possible while also assessing community need to scale future efforts, she said.
“We’re trying to make sure we reach all families who are going to need help,” Chatelain said.
Knowing how many meals are needed and how, where and when they need to be distributed is a moving target, the two women said. With the school system shifting to a delivery model, Andrade and Chatelain said they’re hoping to establish an ongoing food distribution schedule to reach children who didn’t register for the Meals-To-You program or who attend schools that are not in the Lafayette Parish school system.
Chatelain said they expect the situation to evolve day by day.
“Feeding so many kids is complicated. It’s an important thing to accomplish but it’s not an easy thing to accomplish. For many people in the community there’s not a one size fits all approach,” Andrade said.
Chatelain said the Three O’Clock Project is planning a similar distribution in Acadia Parish and Andrade said the Boys and Girls Club organization is monitoring food availability in Iberia, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes, where the group has established clubs, and is working with local school districts to assist with meal deliveries as needed.