St. Landry Parish president designee Amanda Cain signed an executive order imposing a parishwide curfew on all residents beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The curfew will run daily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. “because of the imminent threat to life and health posed to the citizens of St. Landry Parish by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the parish executive order said. Cain is one of the parish’s acting executive leaders while Parish President Bill Fontenot is on a leave of absence for treatment of skin cancer.
The action follows Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ statewide stay-at-home order announced Sunday. Edwards’ order limited business operations and called on residents to only leave their homes for essentials.
The order took effect Monday at 5 p.m. and will run through April 12. The St. Landry Parish curfew is slated to expire April 13 at 6 a.m., but will be extended if Edwards’ order is extended, a parish release said.
Spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues in the state. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,388 detected cases and 46 deaths statewide during a noon Tuesday update. There are three cases currently detected in St. Landry Parish.
“This is not an indication of an increase in the spread of the virus,” Van Reed, St. Landry Director of Emergency Preparedness, said in a statement on the curfew. “There is no cause for alarm. The curfew is being implemented in conjunction with the statewide stay-at-home order issued by the governor.”
Essential workers are exempt from the curfew and can travel to and from work during curfew hours. Essential businesses are also allowed to stay open past the start of the curfew.
“The curfew will not only help law enforcement agencies assure that the Governor’s order is being followed for the well-being of everyone but will also help officers make certain that businesses closed by this and other orders will remain secure,” Reed said.