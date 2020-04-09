As Lent culminates this weekend with Easter Sunday, officials hope the threat of coronavirus curtails the traditional large family gatherings for crawfish boils and Easter egg hunts.
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, in a statement this week, said he’s not hosting his annual family gathering of 20-30 relatives this weekend, “because I love them and do not want to do anything to jeopardize their well-being.”
Gibson and other area officials are hopeful the coronavirus peak is near and the area could start to see a flattening of the curve in the next few weeks if people resist the temptation to gather in large groups, even for Easter weekend.
“To sacrifice the large gatherings may mean we get back to normal quicker,” he said Thursday.
Kelly Strenge and her husband, Kraig, are boiling a sack of crawfish this weekend, but family and friends won’t be sitting elbow-to-elbow over steaming piles of the juicy red crustaceans.
“When the crawfish is ready, they can come pick up trays or eat them out here” at least 6 feet apart, Strenge said.
Anthony Arceneaux, owner of Hawks in Rayne, would normally sell five to 10 sacks of live crawfish to each customer hosting a crawfish boil Easter weekend. This year is anything but normal, though. Some of his regular customers are instead buying a single sack of crawfish to boil.
“They don’t want big crowds,” he said.
The coronavirus stay-at-home order is particularly difficult for crawfish farmers seeing a bumper harvest but with reduced interest from consumers. Arceneaux said many were counting on their crawfish sales to make up for a poor rice harvest, calling it a “double whammy.”
“It was going to be a great year” for crawfish sales, he said. “We went from the peak of Lent to zero overnight. It’s going to be hard to come back from that.”
At a news conference Thursday, Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, urged Catholics to worship from home this holy weekend.
The practice of participating in the living Stations of the Cross on Good Friday in which Catholics trace the steps leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ won’t be offered this year. Deshotel instead encouraged Catholics to read the meditation on the Stations of the Cross at home.
“It is a very important ritual, a very important practice and tradition in our faith,” he said, encouraging Catholics to strengthen their faith by participating in televised or livestreaming Holy Week and Easter Sunday church events.
It’s natural to want to gather with family and friends during this holiday season, Deshotel said.
“But this year has to be different,” he said. “It is so important for you to do it differently this year, that we show our love for our family, for our friends by observing the social distancing.”
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory was blunt at his Thursday news conference.
“Don’t have a crawfish boil,” he said.
Instead, he said, support Acadiana crawfish farmers and sellers by purchasing your crawfish to go and eat it in groups of fewer than 10 people.
“We’ve come so far as a parish,” Guillory said. “Let’s not do anything this weekend that would help spread the virus. It is our goal at the end of this month that we’re having another celebration, we’re celebrating the relaxing of these restrictions.”