Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux rushed back from a work conference in Baton Rouge Friday morning upon learning one of his go-to officers had died from complications of COVID-19.
Randy Guidry, 34, died around 4 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, the police chief said in a phone interview.
"He was a give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of guy," Boudreaux said. "He'd always take the lead on stuff. He wanted to give up his sick time or vacation time if someone was going to be out for a while."
Guidry, who had a 5-year-old son and another child on the way, was hospitalized for about two weeks and intubated for three days before ultimately dying from complications of the coronavirus.
Boudreaux said his wife, who is about five months pregnant, is not sick with COVID-19 but is devastated.
"You’ll forever be my always!" Guidry wrote in a public Facebook post Friday morning. "The love of my life the one who built me into the person I am today! My rock, my everything in life! I promise you I will live each and everyday for the kids! We love you Daddy! Guard us from up above my love! Fly high and enjoy riding the bike in heaven! I’ll forever miss you! See you soon."
Law enforcement from across the parish will lead a procession today as Guidry's body is transported from the Lafayette hospital to a Jennings funeral home. Police escorts are customary for those who die in the line of duty.
"He probably got the virus at work," Boudreaux said. "We're 99% sure he got it at work while dealing with the public on duty."
Guidry was not vaccinated against COVID-19, Boudreaux said. No other officers at the Youngsville Police Department currently have symptoms of the virus, he said.
Boudreaux said there will likely be a public memorial to honor the officer in the coming days. The police department had been planning fundraisers to offset medical expenses for the family and intends to announce those plans soon.
Guidry worked as a Youngsville patrol officer for about two years.
"Even though he hadn't been here very long, the officers here really respected him," Boudreaux said. "He was always one of the leaders."
He worked for Lafayette Police Department, Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office and Abbeville Police Department prior to his time in Youngsville. He also served as president of the local Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
"He was a go-to guy," Boudreaux said. "Once you gave him an assignment, you didn't have to worry about it. It'd be completed. He was very well respected in the community and just a great family man."
Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Randy Guidry's age.