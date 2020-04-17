It turns out, the businesses Mayor-President Josh Guillory allowed to re-open Friday despite the coronavirus stay-at-home-order could have been open all along.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, at a press conference Friday, said businesses not explicitly closed under his executive order were allowed to remain open as long as they practice social distancing and only allow a few people in the store at one time.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Thursday that he was allowing businesses not specifically prohibited from operating during the coronavirus stay at home order to re-open at midnight. They include jewelry, clothing and furniture stores, but not fitness centers, hair and nail salons, bars or restaurant dining rooms.
Guillory imposed restrictions on businesses that re-open: Employees must wear masks, customers must be able to stay at least six feet apart in the store and standing in line and the number of people allowed in a business at one time cannot exceed 25% of the capacity allowed by the fire marshal.
“There was nothing in his order inconsistent with what we had done previously," Edwards said Friday, "and I appreciate the mayor doing that.”
That's not exactly accurate, though. Edwards' order says no more than 10 people, employees and customers combined, can be in a business at one time. Guillory's safe-shopping guidelines allow up to 25% of the state fire marshal's capacity limit for the business, which could be more than 10 people.
Asked about the difference Friday, Guillory said the Governor's legal counsel approved his plan.
Tina Vanichchagorn, special counsel to the governor, in an email Friday to Guillory said the mayor-president's interpretation of the governor's order is correct.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Friday he believes the confusion was caused by "a lack of clarity in the state’s orders. Without listing each and every type of business and classifying them as essential or not, everything was left up to interpretation."
LCG had been addressing questions on a case by case basis, Angelle said. But after reviewing the governor's seven proclamations, "We realized that we could allow these businesses to operate safely."
Asked why so many businesses closed when they could have remained open, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office in an email Friday referred to the governor's stay-at-home order and a press release that reads, "Any business not covered by the guidance from the CISA discussed in Section 3 of the order and not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size."
Not all business owners in Lafayette Parish were aware they could have remained open after the governor's stay at home order.
"We did not know," Bram Johnson, owner of Parish Ink, a retail T-shirt and gift shop in downtown Lafayette, said Friday. "We assumed we were not essential."
Johnson said he closed the shop down March 18, before the governor's order, for the protection of workers and customers. He's filling online orders until the shop re-opens, which won't be this weekend.
"We're not going to rush to open," Johnson said. "We were overly cautious closing down early and we want to be overly cautious re-opening."
At Caroline & Company's new store on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, business manager Caroline Cryer was excited to welcome customers inside Friday.
"We're excited to finally be open, to show everybody our new store," she said.
Staff wore masks, the store practiced safe distancing and allowed only a few customers inside at one time.
Although aware the store could have remained open, Cryer said they shut down for the safety of the community and staff.
At Koi, a clothing boutique in the Oil Center, owner Karen Anderson supports Guillory's efforts to re-open local businesses, but wishes his safe shopping program required shoppers to wear masks, too. Asked about the discrepancy Friday, Guillory urged residents to wear masks when they're shopping.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, the state public health director for the Acadiana region, in an interview Friday with The Acadiana Advocate, said it's not her role to make decisions regarding economics and business. But she reminded residents the stay-at-home order remains in place through the end of April.
"I absolutely urge individuals to continue to follow the order," she said. "Stay at home except for essential activities" such as grocery shopping and picking up medication.
Louisiana has a high death rate from coronavirus, Stefanski said. Every day, new people are admitted to hospitals and intensive care units with COVID-19, she said, and the area is seeing a gradual increase in patients requiring ventilators.
"My concern," Stefanski said, "is if people don't follow the stay-at-home order and social distancing, we're going to see an increase in cases and deaths in our region."