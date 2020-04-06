The novel coronavirus continued to spread across Louisiana and Acadiana Monday, with an additional 35 deaths reported in Louisiana, including three in Acadiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health at noon Monday reported a 14% increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, up 1,857 cases to 14,867 positives since the first case was reported in Louisiana on March 9. More than 900 of the new cases occurred in Orleans and Jefferson parishes. More than half of the 35 new deaths in Louisiana were attributed to Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
The seven parishes that make up the health department's Region 4 — Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes — saw a 10% increase in cases overnight, an increase of 54 cases, bringing it to 604.
Lafayette Parish saw a 5% increase in confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, marking the second day it recorded a single-digit percentage increase. Lafayette Parish saw an additional 13 cases since Sunday, bringing it to 260 confirmed cases. A sixth death was reported Monday.
Since Saturday, St. Martin Parish recorded a 40% jump in positive cases, from 64 reported Saturday to 90 reported Monday.
Iberia Parish also saw a 22% increase since Saturday, from 68 to 83, plus another two deaths, bringing its death toll to five.
Jeff Davis Parish, which is not included in Region 4, saw the biggest jump in cases. Since Saturday, its cases are up 133%, from 9 reported Saturday to 21 reported Monday. Jeff Davis Parish also reported its first death related to COVID-19 on Monday.