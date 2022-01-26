More than 40 years have passed since Festivals Acadiens et Créoles have offered spring and fall events in Lafayette, but that will change this year.

The Official Pin and Poster reveal for “Le Grande Retour,” scheduled for March 18-20, will be revealed at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Hilliard Art Museum as part of museum’s Spring Exhibition Opening Reception.

The spring event was first announced in August 2021 as the first of two 2022 festivals, after the annual fall event, set for Oct. 8-10, 2021, was postponed due to COVID-19’s spread. The spring event will take place in Girard Park, as it has since the 1970s.

What is a Vatican postulator? He's here to investigate potential Acadiana saints The postulator who will present the causes for sainthood for Charlene Richard and Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue at the Vatican was in Acadiana thi…

The festival lineup will be revealed in its entirety Feb. 3, organizers said, but Pat Mould, festival vice president of programming and development, said the lineup will be similar to what was announced last October. Expect Wayne Toups to close the show Sunday, he said. Other festival mainstays will include Steve Riley and Chris Ardoin, Mould said.

“I think it is going to go full steam ahead,” Mould said. “It will be as large as ever, full blown.”

Cathi Pavi, who is doing marketing for the festival, said organizers were giving Cajun and Creole artists additional opportunities for paid live events with two festivals this year. Most Acadiana area artists have been hit financially by canceled gigs over the last two years, since the pandemic began.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles remains the world’s largest free Cajun and Creole music festival, with music, cultural experiences, South Louisiana cuisine, crafts and workshops.

“In 2021, when we felt it best to postpone our event for health and safety reasons, we decided to hold the makeup in March 2022, in part to honor our own roots,” Festivals founder Barry Ancelet said in an issued statement.

“Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was born in March of 1974 as a special concert sponsored by CODOFIL and held in Blackham Coliseum. We are now, of course, a larger, more complex outdoor affair, filling Lafayette's Girard Park with a wide range of Cajun and Creole music, dance, cuisine, crafts and visual arts. But the spirit of that first self-celebration is still what guides us every year as we prepare and present our annual event.”

+2 New UL System program promotes chances for Black male scholars to succeed JaCaleb Smith and Caleb Franklin, both University of Louisiana at Lafayette sophomores, said they felt at home from the moment they arrived on…

Other festival events will include the official race Tour des Attakapas and Atelier workshops, which will be held at the Hilliard Art Museum. Tent rental spaces in Girard Park remain available. Festival Friends and volunteers are sought for the three days. Signups for both can be found on the website at festivalsacadiens.com.

Two shows were scheduled in 1980 at least in part because of some disagreement about control of the event, according to "One Generation at a Time," founder Barry Ancelet's history of the festival. Contemporary Cajun and Creole acts were added to the spring festival line up, including for the first time the Magnolia Sisters, an all-woman Cajun band led by Ann Savoy. The Magnolia Sisters then included Savoy, Jeanie McLerie and Mary Jane Broussard. A second event was presented in September.

Other spring 1980 festival musicians included Walter Mouton and the Scott Playboys, the Ardoin Family Band, Zachary Richard and BeauSoleil. Clifton Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band closed the September show.