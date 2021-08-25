Franklin Foundation Hospital in St. Mary Parish has begun transferring COVID patients to other facilities because of to staffing shortages.

In a letter posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Chief Development Officer Bart Folese said hospital employees were being exposed to COVID at an increasingly high rate, prompting the need to transfer COVID patients to other facilities to get the care they need.

COVID cases have continued at a high rate across the region since July; while the hospital has have managed well, the letter says, now they are facing more challenges.

"At one point 100% of our admissions were COVID admissions. While we've done everything possible to protect the brave men and women on staff, the reality is, they are exposed to COVID at an increasingly high rate, and even with the best protection, are falling ill themselves, and the hospital is facing major staffing shortages."

Franklin Foundation Hospital says they are actively recruiting for positions of high need along with working with the Louisiana Department of Health Region 3 to get immediate staffing needs filled.