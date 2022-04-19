The University of Louisiana at Lafayette this week will seek permission to name a campus plaza near Griffin Hall in honor of Carolyn Dural, former assistant dean of liberal arts, a tireless champion of students who trained hundreds of faculty members to become effective student advisers.
In a March 31 letter to UL System President Jim Henderson, UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie said Dural’s “mastery of student academic policies was unmatched,” and said, “Most importantly, Carolyn put people first and had a passion for helping students in the best and most effective ways possible.”
Dural, who earned a bachelor’s in sociology and master’s in French at UL Lafayette, was a French instructor before joining the dean’s office. From 2009 until August 2020, when she died from complications related to COVID-19, she was assistant dean of liberal arts.
“She was such a rock, such a presence. I think about the radiance of her personality, her moral conviction, her engagement and her smile. She was a person who knew the score,” said Pearson Cross, former department head in political science who served in the dean’s office. “Her departure leaves a hole in the universe, making the dean’s office (and the university) a more lonely and less lovely place as we struggle with her absence daily.”
Jordan Kellman, history professor and dean of the College of Liberal Arts, said, “Carolyn has always been the moral compass of the dean’s office. She had a deeper knowledge of the university’s policies and the reasons behind them than anyone else on campus. More than that, she always knew right from wrong….”
“She was everything people said she was,” said Sally Donlon, also an assistant dean, who worked closely with Dural for nine years.
“Most of us teachers measure the worth of our lives by the number of lives we have touched, the people we have helped,” wrote May Waggoner of the Modern Languages department. “Carolyn made such a difference in our world. What a beautiful legacy.”
The university is asking that the plaza near Griffin Hall be named the “Carolyn Dural Plaza.” In its request, UL Lafayette noted that the plaza includes an interlocking hearts sculpture, which would make “a fitting memorial” to Dural.
The request is being made Thursday to the Facilities Planning Committee of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.