Acadiana saw its largest-ever COVID-19 hospitalization increase in a single day on Wednesday, as the current, Delta variant-spurred surge appeared poised to rapidly overtake earlier ones.

Only about one-third of Acadiana residents are fully vaccinated, although hospital officials have anecdotally reported quickening rates of vaccination over the second half of July. The state is due to report new vaccination figures Thursday.

The regional hospital census, which is reported on a one-day lag, showed 200 inpatients in Acadiana as of Tuesday, an increase of 28 over the previous day. The average daily increase over the previous week was about 12. If that rate continues, the regional COVID-19 hospitalization record of 304 will fall by the end of next week.

Weekly case counts and test positivity were approaching record highs on Wednesday as well, and neither metric showed any sign of slowing down.

The weekly case count of 2,597 followed a 96% week-over-week increase. That is more than double the rates of increase reported on previous occasions the weekly case count was that high. Those came near the heights of the summer and winter surges, as the acceleration in cases slowed down. The seven-day case count in Acadiana has never exceeded 3,000.

In other words, Acadiana is nearing its record weekly caseload while community transmission is still accelerating at a breakneck pace. The average week-over-week case increase for the week ending July 23 was 72%. In the first three days of this week, it was 98%.

Test positivity is also exploding across Acadiana, where all seven parishes combined for a 14.4% positivity rate for the week ending July 21, an increase of more than four percentage points over the previous week.

Among the most alarming positivity spikes occurred in Lafayette Parish, the region’s most populous parish and commercial center. Lafayette’s positivity increased from 10.9% to 16.1%. Two other parishes, Iberia and St. Martin, exceeded 20%.

The state reports positivity every Wednesday on a week lag. The gap between new cases and new test volumes across Acadiana has increased over the last week, meaning next week’s report is likely to show another increase in positivity.

Here is a parish-by-parish breakdown of test positivity rates through July 21:

Parish Positivity through 7/21 Change from 7/14 (percentage points) Acadia 9.1% +1.5 Evangeline 10.3% +4.5 Iberia 15.9% +4.3 Lafayette 16.1% +5.2 St. Landry 10.3% +2.8 St. Martin 20.5% +5.4 Vermilion 14.4% +3.6 All 14.4% +3.3

Note: The Louisiana Department of Health reports positivity on a one-week lag