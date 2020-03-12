As Louisiana faces community spread of the new coronavirus, some officials in Acadiana are canceling events where large groups of people were expected to gather.
Since Tuesday's late night announcement of six confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana, there has been a steady stream of cancellations, starting with weekend events in the greater New Orleans area.
As of Thursday morning, there were 14 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana.
Here is a list of events that have been cancelled. If you know of a cancelled event that should be added, please email acadiananews@theadvocate.com.
- The Sun Belt canceled the remainder of its conference basketball championships planned for this weekend in New Orleans.
- The Southeastern Conference has suspended all regular season competition for all athletic events, SEC championship events, plus on and off-campus recruiting, until March 30, including the SEC tournament, which was scheduled for this weekend in Nashville. While not an Acadiana event, lots of local LSU fans are having to change their plans.
- Patty in the Parc, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled Thursday. Tickets purchased online will be refunded through Eventbrite.
- Be a HeartStarter CPR training was canceled over growing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak. The training was scheduled for Saturday at Blackham Coliseum.
- Lafayette Consolidated Government's Debris Drop, scheduled for Saturday at Cajun Field, has been postponed.
- The Acadian Memorial Heritage Festival in St. Martinville, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 6.
- TRIAD's senior citizen workshop, scheduled for Wednesday in Arnaudville, has been canceled.