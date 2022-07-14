Community groups and churches are partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics for the community on Thursday and Sunday.
The events will include free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations with initial doses and boosters available for community members ages 5 and older. Children 17 and younger will need to have a parent or guardian present, event fliers said.
The clinics are scheduled at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ at 701 E. Pinhook Road on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday at St. Anthony Catholic Church’s parish hall at 500 Madeline Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone seeking more information can call 337-501-7617.
Lafayette Parish has recorded 67,444 COVID-19 cases and 506 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, per the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
A new subvariant of Omicron, the BA.5 subvariant, accounted for 65 percent of total new COVID-19 cases in the United States between July 2 and July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Two other Omicron subvariants, BE.1 and BF.1, were discovered at The Precision Medicine Laboratory at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans in early July, the first known cases of their type in the United States.
“COVID is still alive and well. We don’t hear about it a lot anymore so people think it’s gone away. Facts are – it hasn’t,” Lafayette NAACP Vice President Marja Broussard said while promoting the event.
Staff writer James Wilkins contributed to this report.