Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux is in the hospital, being treated after recently being diagnosed with COVID-19, KATC reports.

The mayor's office announced July 23, that Monceaux had tested positive for the virus. At the time, he stated that he would be isolating at home while he recovered.

On Wednesday, Monceaux issued the following statement on the developments so far, saying he is looking forward to returning to work:

“I have been under the care of my physician and in isolation at my home after I was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Today, my doctor decided my level of comfort, care, and rest could be more fully managed within a medical facility, and he admitted me to a local hospital this afternoon.

"I ask for your continued prayers and support for me and my family. I look forward to returning to working full time at City Hall and want to reassure the citizens of Crowley that the City remains in capable hands. City business is being conducted and we are well-managed and equipped to deal with any problems or emergencies that arise. In the event there is a need for the Mayor Pro Tem, Alderman-at-Large Steven Premeaux, to stand as my representative at a meeting or city function I am unable to attend, he is ready to assume the responsibility.”