Despite a jump over the weekend of coronavirus deaths in St. Landry Parish, overall in Acadiana and Louisiana the rate of new cases and deaths has slowed.
As of noon Monday, the state health department reported an additional 44 deaths and 421 new cases of the virus in Louisiana, the fourth consecutive day increases grew by 5% or less.
The state health department reported a single new death in Acadiana overnight and 22 new cases of COVID-19, the third consecutive day the number of cases increased by 5% or less.
Between Friday and Sunday, St. Landry Parish reported a jump in COVID-19 deaths, increasing from four Thursday to 13 Sunday. No new deaths were reported Monday in St. Landry Parish.
The only new death in Acadiana reported Monday was in Lafayette Parish, bringing the death toll to 14 in Lafayette Parish, 13 in St. Landry, eight in St. Martin Parish, five in Iberia and Acadia parishes, and one in Vermilion Parish. Evangeline Parish is the only parish in the health department's Region 4 without a death.
Forty-six COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in Region 4.
St. Mary Parish, which is not in Region 4, reported another 14 cases of coronavirus overnight, but no new deaths. St. Mary Parish officials over the weekend reported 15 residents of a Franklin nursing home and five employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The rate of new COVID-19 cases in hard-hit Orleans Parish has slowed. A week ago, 499 new cases were reported by the health department. This Monday, 51 new cases were reported. Nine new deaths occurred in Orleans Parish overnight, bringing the total to 244.
Jefferson Parish also is seeing smaller daily increase in cases. A week ago, Jefferson Parish saw 442 new cases of the virus compared with 98 this Monday. Another 13 new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total to 186.