Like restaurants and some bars, some Acadiana craft brewers are finding creative ways to continue serving customers after being ordered to close their taprooms to the public to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
Parish Brewing Company in Broussard and Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville began offering curbside pickup for customers last week at their businesses.
It is unclear how much longer they might be able to do that given the statewide shelter-in-place order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, although beer production and distribution do fall into the same essential services as food production, according to Karlos Knott of Bayou Teche Brewing.
"We haven't gotten definitive word on whether it'll affect us selling to-go out of our taprooms," Knott said Sunday afternoon. "But honestly, I'm thinking we'll be shutting down in the next few days either way."
Breweries are not technically restaurants or bars, but they operate under similar restrictions when they sell beer from public taprooms. They also rely heavily on sales of their beer in restaurants and bars. The demand has vanished since the statewide order went into effect Tuesday.
Parish Brewing Owner Andrew Godley said about half of his revenue has been halted as a result of the order Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week closing restaurant dining rooms and bars to reduce further community spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019.
That's why he opted to offer curbside and drive-thru pickup of his craft brews.
"We are taking this virus seriously," Godley said in a prepared statement. "We wanted to create an opportunity for our customers to still be able to purchase our beer in a convenient, safe and fun way."
Both local brewers have offered beers not yet available in stores through their to-go operations over the last few days.
At Parish Brewing, they've sold their SIPS series, which are four-packs of sour beer in flavors that include mango, peach and guava; pinot noir and black currant; and grenache grape and raspberry.
At Bayou Teche Brewing, they've sold their hard seltzer water in flavors that include kiwi key lime and mango peach.
"We've mostly had people coming by just to get out of the house," Knott said. "It hasn't been enough to stay in business. It's just been enough to ease the pain a little."
Breweries are expected to continue brewing, bottling and stocking their products in grocery stores for the foreseeable future. The curbside service has just been a creative way to provide customers with their beer during the closure of their taprooms.
Knott said he laid off seven people, or about one-third of his staff, last week as a result but plans to rehire them once restaurants, bars and brewery taprooms are able to reopen to the public.
"It's been tough on everyone in the industry," Knott said. "We've never had to lay off anyone before, and my heart is aching because of that. We're going to keep brewing and bottling until there's a reason we can't anymore."