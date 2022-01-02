As coronavirus cases continue to climb in Louisiana, the Lafayette Parish School System is warning parents to have contingency plans in case of bus route cancellations and school closures as students return to class.
LPSS announced over the weekend that schools would reopen as planned on Tuesday after the holiday break as administrators reviewed the new COVID-19 quarantine guidance recommended by public health officials.
"(D)ue to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, staffing may be challenging as we face similar workforce concerns as other organizations," LPSS wrote in a message distributed to families and media outlets. "Parents should have contingency plans in place in the event that a class or school closes temporarily, or bus routes are canceled because of staff being quarantined due to COVID-19."
LPSS is "carefully reviewing" its protocols and mitigation measures to increase the likelihood of keeping students in the classroom.
"We know that in-person instruction is best for students academically, socially, and emotionally," the LPSS letter said.
"With the recent surge in cases, we are asking parents, students, and staff to be vigilant with safety mitigation measures. Safety is a priority and something that we take very seriously. With more individuals becoming infected, it is important that we all do our part to reduce the spread of this virus to the greatest extent possible, and that we work together during this time to provide high-quality education in a safe environment. It remains important that you keep your child home if he/she is sick."
LPSS did not directly change its quarantine protocol or masking policy in the memo.
Instead, it referred to more lenient quarantine guidelines recently outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommended the Louisiana Department of Health.
If You Test Positive for COVID-19
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms, or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.
- If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.
- If the school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then the person should isolate for a full 10 days.
If You Were Exposed to Someone with COVID-19
- Students who have completed the primary series of an mRNA vaccine:
- Wear a mask around others for 10 days.
- Test on day five, if possible.
- Staff who have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months OR have completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months OR have been boosted:
- Wear a mask around others for 10 days.
- Test on day five, if possible.
- Students who are unvaccinated:
- Stay home for five days. After that, continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days. If school cannot ensure masking for five additional days, then person should quarantine for a full 10 days.
- Test on day five, if possible.
- Staff who are unvaccinated OR have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago and are not boosted OR completed the primary series of J&J over two months ago and are not boosted:
- Stay home for five days. After that, continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days. If school cannot ensure masking for five additional days, then person should quarantine for a full 10 days.
- Test on day five, if possible.
In addition to changes to quarantine and isolation protocols, the CDC and LDH emphasize implementing layered prevention strategies to protect students and staff.
"Although not required, the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged at this time," the LPSS letter said. "Masks are still required on buses. We will work with school leadership to determine additional school mitigation measures, and as the COVID-19 conditions evolve, we will communicate regularly to our families about the steps being taken."