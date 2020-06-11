Lafayette's Mystic Krewe of Apollo announced Thursday on Facebook that it will not be having Mardi Gras ball in 2021 because of coronavirus.

"This is not a decision that we came to easily," the krewe captain Darrell Frugé wrote on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. "Due to the pandemic that we are currently facing and the potential of a resurgence in the winter, which could cause social distancing measures to be put in place again, we believe that moving forward with a ball in 2021 is not in the best interest of our brotherhood, guests, sponsors and the community as a whole. We do not want to provide any less of a production than what our guests have become accustomed to!"

The Apollo ball, held annually in the Cajundome, is one of the most anticipated and highly attended Mardi Gras balls in Lafayette.

It is widely accepted that coronavirus was spreading in New Orleans in February during Mardi Gras.