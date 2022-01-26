The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will extend to Feb. 4 its option for faculty members to deliver most courses remotely. Spring semester guidelines had given faculty that option even for most in-person courses to meet remotely because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

"It’s part of UL Lafayette’s continued efforts to protect the health and safety of students and employees amid high rates of COVID-19 in Acadiana and throughout the state," UL said in a prepared statement.

"Students should confirm course delivery methods via Moodle and with their faculty members."

The announcement said in-person student organization events will be allowed on and off campus provided masks are worn and proper social distancing can be maintained.

COVID-19 vaccinations have resumed at the on-campus testing and vaccination site at 210 E. St. Mary Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Louisiana National Guard in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and UL Lafayette is operating the site.

Reported cases involving faculty, staff and students soared to an updated number of 186 during the week of Jan. 9, the week the spring semester opened, remained high at 115 the following week and, through Tuesday, stood at 46, which suggested this, too, might be another week with a high number of recorded COVID-19 cases.

According to guidelines issued by UL at the start of the spring semester, the option to deliver most courses remotely was to elapse this Friday and all in-person classes were to resume as scheduled Monday. That decision was stayed with Wednesday’s announcement.

At South Louisiana Community College, spokesperson Lana Fontenot said the two-year school and its affiliated campuses would return to its in-person classes Monday, as planned. She said SLCC and its campuses had these numbers of reported cases so far this semester: 31 students, eight employees during the week of Jan. 10; 33 students, seven employees during the week of Jan. 17; 18 students, five employees this week.

LSU announced Tuesday it was extending by two weeks the option for faculty members to teach most courses remotely.

Jim Henderson, president and CEO of the University of Louisiana System — UL Lafayette is a member campus — said the system’s guidance to its nine institutions is to “be as flexible as possible to meet the needs of students and faculty.”

He said that faculty members can make professional decisions and said that most classes at UL System institutions that were scheduled for in person delivery were meeting in person and “doing well.”

“We’re getting closer to normal,” he said, the benefit of vaccinations and preventive measures like social distancing.