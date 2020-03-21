Beginning Saturday, all visitors will be barred from Our Lady of Lourdes facilities except in limited extenuating circumstances to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus within the group’s medical facilities, the medical group announced.
The restrictions apply at all Our Lady of Lourdes facilities. Exceptions are only available for pediatric, NICU and PICU patients, who may have one support person, and for end-of-life, special needs, critically ill patients and laboring mothers, where the attending physician may make a determination if a visitor should be allowed, the Lourdes statement said Saturday.
Patients allowed in will be required to undergo a temperature check and symptom screening.
The increased restrictions come several days after Lafayette’s first confirmed coronavirus case. As of Saturday morning, there were 585 confirmed cases in Louisiana, with 10 cases in Acadiana. Seven of those cases were in Lafayette, with two each in Iberia and St. Landry parishes, according to Louisiana Department of Health data.
“We’re keenly aware of how difficult this step of no visitors may be for our patients and families. These are unprecedented times. Like all healthcare organizations, we are protecting our community and especially the medical teams who must be available to care for you throughout this pandemic,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal, infectious disease specialist at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, said in a statement.
Family members and friends are encouraged to stay connected through phone calls and video chats. Patients’ care teams can help arrange these digital visits, the statement said.
The health center is also employing security measures for healthcare providers by screening medical service providers when they enter any of the Our Lady of Lourdes campuses. The screenings began Friday and include a temperature check and questioning, the system said.
“Please keep our patients, healthcare workers and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” O’Neal said.